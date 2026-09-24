South Africa: IFP Notes Sarb Interest Rate Hike Amid Continued Pressure On South African Households

press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) notes the decision by the South African Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to increase the policy rate by 25 basis points from 7% to 7.25%.

While the IFP recognises the independence of the South African Reserve Bank and its responsibility to maintain price stability, today's increase will place additional pressure on South African households and businesses already navigating a difficult economic environment.

For ordinary South Africans, higher interest rates translate into increased borrowing costs. Households will have to absorb higher monthly repayments at a time when household budgets remain under strain.

Small and medium-sized businesses will similarly face higher financing costs, potentially constraining their ability to invest, expand and create much-needed employment.

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The IFP therefore believes that monetary policy cannot carry the burden of stabilising the economy alone. There must be a corresponding focus across government on measures that address the underlying pressures confronting households and businesses.

This includes strengthening economic growth, improving the reliability and efficiency of essential infrastructure, reducing unnecessary costs of doing business, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, and maintaining responsible fiscal management.

South Africa requires an economic environment in which inflation is contained without losing sight of the urgent need for growth, investment and job creation.

The IFP will continue to advocate for policies that protect the value of South Africans' incomes while creating the conditions necessary for sustainable economic growth.