Kenya: Mwangi Sets Sights On Successive Kagc Wins As Series Heads to Nanyuki Open

Nairobi — Alex Mwangi will be aiming for back-to-back wins in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Series when he competes at the Nanyuki Open this weekend.

The Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club player picked his maiden win in the series last weekend during the Diani Beach Masters at Diamond Leisure Beach & Golf Resort, carding 2-over-par 218, with rounds of 76, 71, and 71 to finish three shots ahead of Eugene Wafula, who placed second on 5-over-par 221.

66 golfers are expected to tee off in Nanyuki with ranking points and a share of Sh500,000 up for grabs.

Mwangi will face stiff competition from Wafula, Golf Park's Josphat Rono, who won the Malindi Open 'Vasco da Gama Cup' two weeks ago, as Mwangi finished second, and Nakuru Golf Club's John Kamais, among others.

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Fresh from finishing tied for third in Diani, Karen Country Club's Kellie Gachaga will be the only lady in the competition and will be hoping to build on her performance at the coast.

Despite not featuring recently, Jay Sandhu remains at the top of the 2026 KAGC standings with 1,535 points, followed by John Kamais on 1,117. Muigua is third on 960 points, with Adel Taufiq Balala fourth on 814. Following his second-place finish in Diani, Wafula leapfrogged Rono to fifth place with 695.16 points.

Elsewhere, the NCBA U.S. Kids Mombasa Local Fall Tour is set to tee off September 27 at Vipingo Ridge Golf Resort, launching a six-event season that will provide junior golfers at the Coast with regular opportunities to compete, develop their skills, and gain valuable tournament experience.

The Fall Tour will bring together young golfers across different age groups, with 60 junior golfers expected to compete in the opening event as they begin their campaign on the Mombasa circuit.

The six-event calendar will also feature a Tour Championship, providing a season finale for players on 22nd November, with events hosted across Vipingo Ridge Golf Resort, Nyali Golf & Country Club, and Diamonds Leisure Beach & Golf Resort.

The tour forms part of the continued growth of junior golf in Kenya, with the U.S. Kids Golf platform providing age-appropriate competition and creating a structured environment in which young players can gain experience, build confidence, and progressively develop their games.

Tournament Director Kailesh Chauhan said the Mombasa Local Fall Tour provides an important platform for junior golfers to develop through regular competition.

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"The Mombasa Local Fall Tour gives our juniors the opportunity to compete regularly, understand tournament golf, and measure their progress throughout the season. With six events culminating in the Tour Championship, we want to create a competitive but enjoyable environment where every player can continue to develop and gain confidence," Chauhan said.

The season will also provide parents and young golfers at the Coast with greater access to a structured competitive pathway, allowing players to experience tournament golf consistently and track their development over a series of events.

JGF Coast Region Representative Mary Mariga welcomed the return of the tour, highlighting the role of regular competition in strengthening junior golf in the region.

"We are delighted to see the NCBA U.S. Kids Mombasa Local Fall Tour return for another season. The Coast has tremendous potential in junior golf, and regular competitive opportunities are important in helping our young golfers develop both their skills and their confidence. We look forward to seeing the players grow from the opening event at Vipingo Ridge through to the Tour Championship," Mariga said.