Angola: Japanese Artist Seeks Cultural Exchange in Angola

Luanda — Japanese writer Mayumi Yamada on Wednesday, in Luanda, urged for the strengthening of cultural exchange between Angola and Japan, with a particular focus on literature.

The expert in calligraphy was speaking to the press alongside a workshop on Japanese literature, held as part of a Japanese calligraphy showcase and included in the celebrations marking 50 years of diplomatic relations between Angola and Japan.

According to Mayumi Yamada, despite the geographical distance between the two countries, there are shared affinities, with cultural impulses, particularly in how nature and human emotions are addressed in literature. She said that there are some very common things in the Japanese and Angolan literature, as both explore nature and emotions across different eras.

The writer highlighted the importance of bringing Angolan children and adolescents into contact with Japanese culture, calling for further initiatives to foster closer ties between the two peoples.

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She noted that the exhibition features poems and calligraphy spanning various periods of Japanese history, including works linked to the "Bushido" spirit and expressed a desire to see a work on this subject translated by an Angolan writer.

Mayumi Yamada added that Japanese culture can transmit values such as patience and serenity. She also noted that literature serves as a means of preserving and conveying emotions.

Furthermore, the artist expressed a desire to promote Angolan culture in Japan through cultural exchange gatherings, for example events centered on Angolan-produced coffee as a way to bring the two peoples closer together.

Meanwhile, the representative of Mayamba Gallery, Neide dos Santos, noted that the initiative offers the Angolan public an opportunity to learn more about Japanese culture while simultaneously building a bridge to promote Angolan culture in that country.

"It marks 50 years of friendship, and this exhibition has allowed us to learn a little more about Japanese culture", she stated.

Neide dos Santos reported that, in addition to the calligraphy exhibition, workshops on Japanese literature are being held for students and martial arts practitioners.

She made knwon that the event's program runs until Friday, allowing participants to deepen their knowledge of Japanese literature and culture.

The official added that the Mayamba Gallery intends to continue promoting similar initiatives, serving as a space for exchange and the showcasing of artists of various nationalities.

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A Japanese calligraphy exhibition under the topic Ozawa Ransetsu will be on display at the Mayamba Gallery until Friday (the 20th) at an event where participants will also have the opportunity to experience firsthand the traditional art of "Shodo", the Japanese form of calligraphy, as well as aspects of this country's literature and cultural philosophy. VX/ASS/MRA/jmc