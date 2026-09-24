Angola: Ombudsman Identifies Citizens' Primary Complaints

Mbanza Kongo — Ombudsman João Manuel Francisco on Wednesday (23) in Mbanza Kongo City, northern Zaire Province, identified excessive pre-trial detention (remand) as the main complaint citizens present to the institution.

Speaking to the press after a lecture he delivered on the "Mandate and role of the Ombudsperson in defending citizens' rights, freedoms and guarantees", the official also mentioned wrongful dismissals, land disputes, as well as lack of notification regarding already served court sentences as other complaints regularly received by the Office of the Ombudsman.

João Manuel Francisco stated that, to resolve different situations, the Ombuds Office has been providing guidance, mediation, and assistance to the institutions involved in order to ensure a successful outcome.

According to him, many disputes stem from a lack of knowledge regarding the rules, a lack of discipline and alleged abusive acts by state institutions, given that some citizens are unable to afford a lawyer, thus resorting to the Ombudsman's Office.

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"Due to a lack of means to hire a lawyer and the pressure of lawsuits that have piled up at the Public Prosecutor's Office, many citizens turn to the Office of the Ombudsman", he emphasized, praising the trust users place in the institution.

He noted that the Ombudsman's Office receives not only complaints related to fundamental rights but also those concerning the need for clarification and conflict resolution.

According to João Manuel Francisco, the challenge lies in raising awareness about the role of the institution by bringing information to cities and localities that do not have a local branch of the institution, thereby improving the population's juridical culture.

Members of the Provincial Government, academics, defence and internal security officials, traditional and religious leaders, as well as civil society representatives, among other guests, attended the lecture. DA/JL/MRA/jmc