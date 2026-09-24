Angolan Businessman Dinstinguished With Forbes Best of Africa Prize

New York — Angolan businessman Edson dos Santos was distinguished on Tuesday (22), in New York (USA), with the Forbes Best of Africa Prize, at the Forbes Africa Day Award ceremony.

The said ceremony was promoted by the Forbes Lusophone Africa in partnership with the Forbes Afrique and Forbes Africa, and was attended by some governmental leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, financiers and decision-makers from various parts of Africa.

Among the guests were personalities like the President of Mozambique, Daniel Chapo, and the Angolan Minister of State for Economic Co-ordination, José de Lima Massano.

The Forbes Best of Africa Award honours personalities that, through their strategic vision and impact, contribute to the economic and social transformation of the African continent.

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The distinction recognises Edson dos Santos' entrepreneurial trajectory, marked by innovation and commitment to sustainable development of the African continent.

The Angolan businessman expressed gratitude for the recognition and highlghted the importance to continue building bridges for the progress of Africa.

"I receive this award with deep gratitude and sense of responsibility. This award represents not only a personal conquest, but also a tribute to all those that believe in the potential of Africa and work daily to create opportunities, promote development and build a more prosperous future for the coming generations", he explained.

Edson dos Santos was recognised for his strategic vision, leadership capacity and contribution to entrepreneurial and economic development of Africa.

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