Kenya: Korir Out to Reclaim Chicago Title As Kenya Marathon Dinner Welcomes Elite Runners to Illinois

Nairobi — Ahead of the 2026 Chicago Marathon slated for Sunday, October 11, the Kenyan deep field led by 2024 winner John Korir will be motivated to reclaim the title when they are hosted at the annual Kenyan Marathon Dinner two days before the race.

Korir will be seeking to wrestle back the title from Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo, who won it last year, while Mary Ngugi will be tasked with reclaiming the women's title won by Ruth Chepngetich in 2024 from defending champion Ethiopian Hawi Feysa.

Other top Kenyans in the men's field include Amos Kipruto, who finished second last year in Chicago, and 2025 third-place finisher at the Boston Marathon, Cybrian Kotut.

For the past 27 years, the Kenyan community in the United States has been hosting the event religiously, with this year's 28th edition honoring the late Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr., the longtime Chicago civil rights leader and founder of organizations that became the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

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Jackson died on February 17, 2026, at age 84. He had spent decades in civil rights activism and was also known for international advocacy and two campaigns for the Democratic presidential nomination in the 1980s.

Organizers say Jackson was a longtime supporter of the Kenya Marathon Dinner, and the October gathering will recognize his involvement in community engagement and efforts to build international connections.

Speaking ahead of the event, Governor of the State of Illinois JB Pritzker commended the good work done by the Kenya Marathon Dinner Group, urging the organizers to make plans for the future of the association that will build on their past success.

"As Governor of the State of Illinois, I am pleased to welcome everyone gathered for the Kenya Marathon Dinner hosted by the Kenya Marathon Dinner Group. This occasion offers an exciting opportunity for everyone in attendance to join fellow members of your association and generate ideas that implement solutions. I commend the work you have done to help make Illinois a stronger and more enjoyable state," the governor said in a statement.

On his behalf, the mayor of the City of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, celebrated the association for marking 28 years of excellence and service, urging them to continue inspiring the future generation.

"For 28 years, the Kenya Marathon Dinner has brought together world-class athletes, the Kenyan Diaspora, community leaders, marathon enthusiasts, and friends of East Africa to celebrate athletic excellence, cultural excellence, cultural heritage, and the enduring friendship between Kenya and Chicago," he stated.

"This event has served as a cultural bridge, showcasing authentic Kenyan and Ethiopian cuisine, fashion, art, music, entertainment, and cultural traditions. The evening offers guests an opportunity to experience the warmth of African hospitality and celebrate the richness and diversity of African heritage," the mayor added.

Founder and President Faith Chepkwony described the event as a celebration of Kenyan hospitality and community.

"The Kenya Marathon Dinner represents the warmth, pride, and hospitality of the Kenyan community," Chepkwony said in the event announcement.

"We are honored to welcome Kenya's exceptional athletes to Chicago and create a space where culture, community, faith, business, and athletics come together."

This year's event will be graced by Kenya's Ambassador to the United States (Washington, D.C.), David Kiplagat Kerich, as a special guest.

Barnaba Korir, Athletics Kenya Youth Director and National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) 1st deputy, is also listed among the special guests expected at the dinner.

Their participation adds another dimension to an event that connects Kenyan sporting excellence with the country's large diaspora community in the United States.

The annual celebration brings together elite Kenyan runners, members of the Kenyan diaspora, community and faith leaders, marathon enthusiasts, sponsors, and friends of East Africa ahead of the World Majors Marathon.

The event is scheduled for the Hilton Chicago, 720 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60605.

The organizer's announcement lists activities beginning at 6:00 p.m., while the current public ticket listing gives the ticketed event time as 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Kenya Marathon Dinner has been held since 1998, with a mission of welcoming Kenya's elite runners participating in the Chicago Marathon and giving Kenyans and friends of Kenya an opportunity to interact with the athletes.

According to Kenya Marathon Dinner, the gathering also introduces guests from outside the Kenyan community to Kenyan hospitality, cuisine, arts, and entertainment.

The organization is a registered nonprofit and has also used its platform to highlight charitable initiatives benefiting communities in Kenya.

Over the years, the event has hosted some of Kenya's most celebrated distance runners, including two-time Olympic champion, legendary Eliud Kipchoge; the late Sammy Wanjiru, world record holder; the late Kelvin Kiptum; and Benson Kipruto, among others.

Kenyan Diaspora Gets Chance to Meet Elite Athletes

For Kenyans living in Chicago and across the United States, the dinner offers a rare opportunity to interact with elite runners before they take on one of the world's major marathons.

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Rather than seeing the athletes only on television or along the marathon course, diaspora families and young athletes can meet and celebrate them in a community setting.

Kenya Marathon Dinner says its mission includes allowing Chicago's Kenyan community and friends of Kenya to socialize with the runners and recognize the positive international image created by their achievements.

Kenyan and Ethiopian Cuisine, Music, and Culture

The Kenya Marathon Dinner is designed to be much more than a gathering of runners.

Organizers say guests will experience authentic Kenyan and Ethiopian cuisine, together with African fashion, arts, entertainment, and cultural traditions.

Kenyan-American pop and R&B singer-songwriter Luviza is scheduled to perform. Her musical style draws from several influences, including Afrobeats, hip-hop, funk, jazz, and blues.

Guests will also be treated to a traditional Kalenjin cultural performance by Gotabgaa International, led by Tumi Phibian, showcasing song and dance from one of Kenya's best-known running communities.

The combination of food, music, fashion, and traditional performances is intended to showcase the broader cultural identity behind Kenya's internationally renowned distance-running tradition.