Nigeria: Ireti Kingibe to Wike - I Did Not Enter Public Service to Be Intimidated

Senator Ireti Kingibe has fired back at Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, declaring that she did not enter public service to be intimidated but to serve the people of the FCT.

Kingibe said the will of the people of the FCT would prevail at the 2027 election, insisting that she would not be deterred from performing her constitutional responsibilities as a senator.

The senator made the declaration while responding to Wike's remarks over her position on the approval of loans obtained by the FCT Administration.

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Kingibe said she remained committed to asking questions on public borrowing, government spending and other issues affecting the FCT, despite what she described as attempts to intimidate her.

She made the remarks in a post on her verified X handle on Thursday, September 24, 2026, following comments by Wike during an inspection of ongoing road projects in Abuja.

Wike had dismissed Kingibe's position on the FCT loan, saying there was no way the FCT Administration could obtain a loan without the approval of the National Assembly.

The minister also questioned Kingibe's chances of returning to the Senate in 2027, saying the people of the FCT had made their choice and would support President Bola Tinubu and former FCT Senator Philip Aduda.

But Kingibe challenged Wike to produce the Senate Votes and Proceedings showing when approval for the loan was obtained.

"I dare the FCT Minister to show the people of the FCT, and all who have asked, the Votes and Proceedings of the day the approval was given. I cannot speak for the House of Representatives, but I know that it was never brought before the Senate," she said.

Ireti Kingibe further argued that President Bola Tinubu had sought Senate approval for loans, stressing that public officials must remain accountable to the people.

She also rejected any suggestion that an individual could determine who would represent the FCT in the Senate in 2027, saying the decision belonged to the electorate.

Ireti Kingibe said she would continue to scrutinise issues affecting the FCT and speak whenever the interest of the territory demanded it.

"I did not enter public service to be intimidated. I entered it to serve. The will of the people of the FCT will prevail on the day of the election," she said.