Namibia: Green Economy Must Benefit Youth - NNN

New York — Africa cannot afford to wait for the green transition while millions of young people are already looking for work, President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has asserted.

It is her fervent view that green investments across the continent must create jobs for young people now.

She made the call on Monday at the Generation Unlimited Global Leadership Council meeting hosted at UNICEF House in New York, where world leaders, business executives and young people discussed how investments in artificial intelligence and the green economy can be turned into jobs, skills and businesses.

"The challenge, really, is that what we are seeing here is the unemployment and the jobs that are coming into the market, not talking to the needs of the current generation," she said.

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She said young Namibians are asking for opportunities now and could not wait for plans that would only benefit future generations.

"Green growth can make a significant contribution, but the transition has to recognise the real needs that are happening," Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

Her comments came as Generation Unlimited warned that about 1.2 billion young people in emerging and developing economies are expected to reach working age over the next decade, while only about 400 million jobs are expected to be created.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said the challenge was to make sure the huge investments being made in artificial intelligence, renewable energy and digital industries also create opportunities for young people. "Investment in AI-powered businesses, renewable energy projects, or its new digital industry does not automatically translate into opportunities for young people," Russell said.

She said governments, businesses and development partners must deliberately connect investments with young people's skills, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities. Nandi-Ndaitwah said Namibia was already seeing opportunities from its green hydrogen sector, with eight projects moving forward.

She said the projects were creating jobs but stressed that young people also needed opportunities in sectors such as agriculture, natural resources, beneficiation and value addition. "When you talk about value addition, you really need energy," she said.

Namibia, she stressed, supports a mixed energy approach, arguing that conventional energy and green energy must work alongside each other as the country develops.

She said young people should be encouraged to develop skills and conduct research in green energy, while the country uses the energy sources currently available to support industrialisation.

"Industrialisation now, as we are seeing it across the globe, that they are talking about mixing the energy," she said.

The issue of youth entrepreneurship also came strongly into discussion.

Mary Njeri, a young entrepreneur and founder of EcoCharge Limited, said young people need more than just training and jobs. They should also be given opportunities to become suppliers and employers.

"The thing is not just training, not just getting jobs, but having to become suppliers and having to become employers," Njeri said.

She called for more financing for young entrepreneurs, saying many young people struggle to obtain bank funding to start or expand businesses.

She also asked where young Namibian entrepreneurs would fit into the country's growing green hydrogen industry and called for opportunities for young businesses to become suppliers.

A senior business voice at the meeting, Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini, said businesses must build skills based on actual jobs and investment needs rather than training young people for jobs that do not exist.

"We need to try to tie the two together," he said, referring to investment and skills development.

Capgemini is a global French company that provides IT services, business consulting, and digital transformation powered by artificial intelligence. EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela said Africa needs industrialisation and that more value must remain in African countries.

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He said simply building infrastructure to move minerals from a mine to a port and then exporting them leaves little value in the country. "The value does not stay in the country, and this is the narrative we need to change," he said.

Síkela said Africa must move from being mainly a supplier of commodities and natural resources to becoming part of global value chains, with more value creation taking place on the continent. Nandi-Ndaitwah said Namibia's approach also depends on communities supporting young entrepreneurs by creating markets for their products. She pointed to Namibia's Youth Development Fund and said young people who receive support to produce goods still need access to markets.

"If you are empowering them, you should also do your best to create a market for their product," she said.