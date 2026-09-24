Namibia: Petrofund, Saipem Ink Partnership to Facilitate Skills Development

Saipem, a global leader in engineering and construction for the energy and infrastructure sectors and the Petroleum Training and Education Fund (PETROFUND), Namibia's national institute for building capacity within the upstream petroleum sector have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at facilitating capacity building for Namibia's growing upstream oil and gas sector.

The MOU establishes a framework for collaboration focused on developing local skills, promoting knowledge transfer and creating opportunities for Namibian professionals to participate in the country's emerging industry.

According to PETROFUND spokesperson, Shoki Kandjimi, the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to supporting the growth of Namibia's upstream oil and gas sector by strengthening the skills and competencies required to sustain long-term industry development.

"Through the MOU, the parties intend to cooperate on initiatives including on-the-job training programmes, internships, scholarships, support for educational institutions, career fairs, supplier development activities and technical training programmes," he said.

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The PETROFUND spokesperson added that a central element of the collaboration is the creation of opportunities for young Namibian professionals, university graduates and TVET graduates to gain practical industry experience.

"The programmes envisaged under the MOU are designed to expose participants to the technologies, processes, equipment, safety standards and professional competencies required in the international oil and gas sector, helping prepare them for future employment opportunities within the industry," Kandjimi said.

The MOU also provides a basis for cooperation in areas such as mentoring and coaching programmes, technical knowledge sharing, curriculum development, research and innovation initiatives and engagement with educational and training institutions.

By combining PETROFUND's mandate for skills development with Saipem's international expertise, the parties aim to contribute to building a sustainable pipeline of talent capable of supporting Namibia's rapidly expanding upstream oil and gas industry.

For Saipem, the growth of Namibia's energy sector represents a significant opportunity to invest in local talent and skills development.

Through the collaboration with PETROFUND, the company intends to support workforce development, knowledge transfer and professional training initiatives that can strengthen Namibia's upstream oil and gas capabilities while creating long-term value for the country and its people. The initiative is consistent with Saipem's commitment to promoting local content and supporting the sustainable development in which it operates.

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The signing of the MOU marks a further step in the ongoing collaboration between Saipem and Namibian stakeholders aimed at promoting local participation, enhancing professional capabilities and supporting the country's ambition to maximise the long-term benefits arising from the development of its upstream oil and gas sector.