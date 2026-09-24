Namibia: Golf Day Raises N$100 000 for Cancer Initiatives

Bank Windhoek's annual Golf Day brought corporate teams, golf enthusiasts and business partners together at the Windhoek Golf Club last Friday, raising more than N$100 000 towards cancer-related initiatives.

Held under the theme "Together We Echo Hope, Swing Against Cancer", the event combined a day of golf with fundraising activities supporting the Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project and the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN).

The funds were raised through a sponsored auction held during the evening's dinner and prize-giving ceremony and the proceeds will contribute towards CAN's cancer awareness, outreach and screening programmes, as well as patient assistance and palliative care services.

Kerizma Investments emerged as the overall winner, followed by Malligan Masters in second place and Stroke of Credit in third. Teams consisted of four players and competed in a Fourball Alliance format, with two scores counting on each hole and a scramble drive.

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Bank Windhoek executive officer of Retail Banking Services Leon Koch said the event demonstrated how partnerships can contribute to supporting people affected by cancer.

"This Golf Day is about far more than the game. It is about using partnership, generosity and a shared sense of purpose to extend awareness, care and hope to people affected by cancer across Namibia. The record N$4 million raised through the Cancer Apple Project this year shows what is possible when communities and businesses stand together," Koch said.

The Golf Day follows a record year for the Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project, which raised N$4 million in 2026. Since its establishment in 2000, the initiative has contributed a total of N$42.4 million to CAN.

The event also received support from several hole activation sponsors, including Santam, which sponsored a N$100 000 hole-in-one prize, EY Namibia, Capricorn Asset Management, MobiPay, Jägermeister, Castle Lite and Meatco, as well as Bank Windhoek's Business Banking department.

A range of businesses and organisations also contributed items for the auction, supporting the fundraising effort.

The annual Golf Day continues to combine sport, networking and fundraising while contributing to cancer awareness and support services in Namibia.