Namibia: NCS' Backing Boosted !haoses' Desert Jewels Dream

Long before Elmarien 'Ta-Damigus' !Haoses pulled on the national colours, the Namibia Correctional Service (NCS) had become an important part of her development, helping the 24-year-old turn potential into the performance required to compete among Namibia's best.

That club support was rewarded on Sunday when !Haoses made her senior international debut for the DebMarine Desert Jewels against Botswana at the Africa Netball Cup in Nairobi, Kenya.

For NCS, the occasion represented more than simply seeing one of its players take the court for Namibia. It showed the value of developing players within the club environment and giving them a platform to grow.

NCS coach Teri Tuare said the club was proud to see !Haoses' work recognised at international level.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We are extremely proud of her. Making your national team debut is a big achievement, and it shows that the hard work she has been putting in at club level has been recognised. She has worked very hard, remained disciplined and always been willing to learn," Tuare said.

The coach believes the debut is only the beginning of what could become a long international career for the young player.

"We believe this is only the beginning for her, and we are confident she will continue to grow and make a valuable contribution to the national team," she added.

From Gobabis to national stage

!Haoses' route to the Desert Jewels began far from the international spotlight, in Gobabis in the Omaheke region.

She first picked up the sport at Epako High School before continuing her development at Ella du Plessis High School. Through those formative years, netball evolved from a childhood activity into a serious passion.

Her move into the NCS setup provided another important chapter in her development.

"Netball has taken me through many different stages of my life, and eventually, my journey led me to NCS, where I continued to develop as a player. I am very grateful for every coach, teammate, and opportunity that has contributed to where I am today," !Haoses said.

Her national team selection therefore represented the culmination of years spent learning the game, competing at club level and responding to the demands placed on her by different coaches.

However, when the opportunity finally arrived, she did not lose sight of the moment's significance.

"Honestly, I am extremely grateful and proud. Making my senior national team debut is something I have worked towards for a long time, so to finally experience it was very special," she said.

Debut built on support

Walking onto the court in national colours brought excitement and nerves in equal measure.

"There were so many emotions at once. I remember thinking, 'This is really happening.' I was excited, grateful, and obviously aware of the responsibility that came with wearing the national colours," she said.

Rather than allowing the occasion to overwhelm her, !Haoses concentrated on the basics and relied on the preparation she had received.

"I focused on the things I could control: my breathing, my communication, my positioning and doing my job for the team. Once the whistle went, I settled into the game, and the nerves started to disappear," she said.

The experience also gave her a first-hand taste of the demands of international netball, where decisions have to be made quickly and players have little time to recover from mistakes.

"The intensity is much higher and the game moves incredibly quickly. You must make decisions almost instantly, and there is very little room to switch off," she said.

For !Haoses, the debut is not a destination but another starting point.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She now wants to use the experience to improve her consistency, decision-making, fitness and ability to adapt to different opponents.

"My goal is to continue learning, improving and contributing to the team whenever I am given the opportunity. I want to become more comfortable at this level, execute my role to the best of my ability and help the team in whatever way I can," she said.

Her NCS teammates have also welcomed her breakthrough.

Senior player Foxy Pura encouraged her to keep working hard, saying: "You played well and should continue representing the country well. We are proud of you."

NCS teammate Sunshine Murangi was equally delighted to see !Haoses receive her opportunity.

"All your hard work and training paid off. Cheers to the first and many great games. I am happy that I got to cheer you on for your big debut. You did fantastic and inspired us all," Murangi said.