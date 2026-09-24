Namibia: Nedbank for Good Series Heads to Omeya

The 2026 Nedbank for Good Series will head to Omeya Golf Club on 26 September for the final qualifying round of the annual tournament, with golfers set to battle for the remaining places in the series finale.

The final is scheduled for 13 November at Windhoek Golf Club, where the qualifying golfers will compete for overall honours while supporting this year's beneficiary, Agra ProVision.

The Omeya event will be the last opportunity for players to earn qualification for the final, adding significance to the round as the series approaches its conclusion. So far, 22 golfers have secured their places through qualifying events held at various venues across Namibia.

The series has travelled to different parts of the country during the year, attracting golfers from various communities while raising support for Agra ProVision, which focuses on agricultural education, skills development and sustainable farming practices in Namibia.

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Nedbank Namibia Communications and PR Manager Selma Kaulinge said the series shows how sport can support community initiatives.

"The Nedbank for Good Series is built on the belief that sport can be a powerful catalyst for positive change. Each tournament provides an opportunity for golfers to connect with one another and contribute towards an initiative that makes a meaningful difference in our communities," she said.

Series organiser Dan Zwiebel said participation throughout the year has been encouraging, with each host venue contributing to the tournament.

"The support shown by golfers, sponsors, golf clubs, and the public during the 2026 series have been encouraging. Every host venue has added something unique to the tournament experience, and Omeya Golf Club promises to be another exciting stop on the journey to the final," said Zwiebel.

The Nedbank for Good Series was established to provide golfers with a national tournament platform while supporting initiatives that benefit communities across Namibia.

Through partnerships with organisations and golfer participation, the series continues to direct attention and support to causes focused on long-term community impact.