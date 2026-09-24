Namibia: EU Education Fair This Weekend

This year's edition of the European Higher Education Fair will take place on Saturday at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC) in Windhoek.

The annual fair is hosted by the Delegation of the European Union to Namibia (EUD) together with the EU Youth Sounding Board (EU YSB).

It brings universities, higher education institutions, scholarship organisations and language institutes together, giving visitors the chance to explore study options in Namibia, Europe and across Africa.

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EU member states and their higher education institutions will be represented at the fair, alongside the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), Campus France and language institutes from EU member states.

Local institutions, including the University of Namibia, Namibia University of Science and Technology and Welwitschia University, will also be available to engage with visitors.

This year, a special focus will be on Erasmus+, the EU's programme for education, training, youth and sport.

A panel discussion on 'Application Guide: Erasmus+ Joint Masters, International Credit Mobility and the Intra-African Mobility Scheme' will help bachelor's students better understand the available programmes, eligibility requirements and application process.

Ahead of the event, EU Ambassador to Namibia Ana Beatriz Martins encouraged young Namibians to take advantage of the opportunities the platform offers.

"Education and youth are at the heart of the European Union's partnership with Namibia. We want young Namibians to have more opportunities to learn, connect and gain the skills they need to shape their future. The higher education fair brings these opportunities within reach and helps young Namibians see where their next step could take them," Martins said.

The EU Youth Sounding Board Manager, Ndeshihafela Silas, also urged young people and members of the public to attend the fair.

"The European Higher Education Fair is an important opportunity for young people to explore different study pathways and make informed decisions about their education and future careers. We encourage learners and students to attend, ask questions and discover the opportunities available to them in Namibia, Europe and other African countries," said Silas.

The EU-Namibia Youth Sounding Board is a youth advisory body established at the initiative of the EU Delegation to create meaningful and lasting ways for young people to contribute to EU policy and cooperation.

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The YSB is made up of 25 young Namibians under the age of 35. It provides a platform for young people to share their perspectives, ideas and concerns on issues affecting their lives and communities.

Through the YSB, the EU seeks to strengthen youth participation and ensure that young people's voices are reflected in EU-Namibia cooperation and development initiatives. The event is open to the public and free of charge.