Namibia: DBN Empowers // Kharas Youth

Keetmanshoop — The //Kharas youth segment of the regional populace has been capacitated during a two-day business management workshop on how to become successful entrepreneurs and future employers.

Topics discussed during the event included amongst others; to install better understanding of the National Youth Development Fund, referring to subjects such as its purpose, eligibility for funding, the detailed process as well as expectations raised by the fund afterwards.

It further explained in detail the purpose, key components, market analysis, value propositions, operation and management attached to it.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In his remarks, //Kharas Regional Council management committee chairperson, Gerrit Witbooi expressed profound delight to address young Namibians who arrived with innovative ideas, ambitious aspirations and the fortitude to forge a brighter future to entrepreneurial endeavours.

"This initiative demonstrates a clear commitment to ensuring that support for young people reaches communities beyond the national and regional centres," he summarised the purpose of the training.

The chairperson then commended the programme in that it addresses the real foundations of a sustainable business, namely entrepreneurship, formalisation, business planning, governance and compliance, financial literacy, access to support, networking, growth and sustainability.

The politician continued, "This is therefore more than a workshop, it is an investment in the capability, confidence and future of our young Namibians."

Witbooi expressed hope that the workshop will serve as a catalyst to confront challenges the youth are experiencing, offering not just solutions, but acting as a crucial bridge between aspiration and bankability, rather than merely a once-off event.

In his welcoming remarks, Keetmanshoop mayor, Emrico Blaauw, described the workshop as not simply about attending a training session, but rather one of creating opportunities, building skills and empowering our young people to become active participants in the economic development of the town and //Kharas region at large.

"We recognise that youth unemployment remains a serious challenge but must also realise that our young people possess tremendous potential, creativity and determination in that what is often needed is the right combination of skills, mentorship, opportunities and access to finance," he emphasised.

The town's first citizen further encouraged the young participants to take this opportunity seriously, urging the group to learn from it, ask questions, develop their ideas and turn the knowledge they gain into action.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I commend the Office of the Governor, the Youth Desk, Kharas Vocational Training Centre and the Development Bank of Namibia for bringing this initiative to our young people", Blaauw concluded.