Namibia: Yyeni Ai, Bw Kudu, Namport Bless Lüderitz With Ai Labs

Lüderitz — YYeni AI, with sponsorships from BW Kudu Limited and the Namibian Ports Authority, earlier this week officially handed over two AI (Artificial Intelligence) Tutoring labs to Angra Pequena Secondary School in the southern coastal town of Lüderitz.

BW Kudu Limited contributed N$900 000 and the Namibian Ports Authority came in with N$250 000. The handover makes Angra Pequena the first recipient out of 120 government schools.

The objective of this programme, according to information provided, is that learners, when using the labs, are tested, get immediate feedback on the work they were given, work on exactly what they got wrong and are tested again. In addition, teachers get back a clear view of what the class has mastered, what needs reteaching and which learners need following up. It continued that YYeni will provide the technology, the on-site staff and the daily running that make this loop work across a whole school.

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In his keynote address, //Kharas regional governor Dawid Gertze described the handing over as an engine of human potential, built to redefine teaching, learning, and the economic destiny of children in the region. "This AI laboratory bridges the gap between classroom learning and the frontier of modern industry in that it equips our learners with the computational thinking, problem-solving, and digital fluency required to compete globally," he emphasised. The region's political head continued, "As our regional education results continue their upward trajectory, this facility provides the momentum to push our schools to unprecedented heights."

Referring to the project, being previously piloted at the educational institution, Gertze said the results are already clear. "All 20 teachers now have teaching assistant support, and all 436 learners have access to personalised tutoring," he informed stakeholders present.

"The system does not simply give answers, it guides learners to find and correct their mistakes, records their attempts, and helps teachers identify where learning gaps remain," he explained. The politician added that more than 4 000 hours of tutoring, practice tests, and corrections have already been recorded so far during the initial stages.

Addressing teachers, he urged them to use the tools consistently and purposefully, whilst he called on learners, as main beneficiaries, to make full use of the opportunity, practising, asking questions and learning from their mistakes and in addition pleaded with parents to encourage regular study after school and support their children in using the programme.

Gertze, on behalf of the region, extended his heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to BW Kudu and Namport for stepping up as trailblazers, citing that the corporates have set a magnificent example of what true corporate partnership looks like.

Interviewed by this publication, Tabitha Simson, a Grade 10 learner at the school, said the tutoring sessions made her studies tremendously easier.

"When I got stuck with understanding and comprehending theoretical lessons provided by our teachers, the programme identified my shortcomings and guided me to better understand the content by testing my knowledge, providing results immediately and showing me the necessary corrections," she explained.

The learner continued, "I failed chemistry during the first academic semester this year but passed it with a very high percentage in the second one, thanks to these tutoring lessons in the Artificial Intelligence labs." She further paid high praise to YYeni AI and the respective sponsoring corporates. "I am more confident than ever before that this wonderful IT tool will qualify me now to pursue my tertiary studies to become a clinical psychologist one day," she beamed.

In her presentation, History teacher Mina Ntlai, who also acts as one of the tutors in the laboratories, highlighted the benefits attached to the project, such as that of exposing learners to a variety of assessment objectives and content revision, saving time by not marking tests anymore, learners recalling subject content better, improvement in examination results, as well as immediate feedback and correction on knowledge tested and content testing.

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It also transpired during the event that the initiative will have the end goal of giving the same reach to more than 4 000 teachers in 120 government secondary schools by 2030, with each lab booked by those teachers and run by a full-time specialist. Six further schools in the //Kharas region are scheduled to receive labs in 2027. This investment will further equip the labs, support teacher training, provide an after-school study programme with meals, and support recognised teachers and learners who used the labs effectively.