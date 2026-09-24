Namibia: New School to Ease Education Burden in Oshakati

Oshakati — For families living in Oshakati's Onawa informal settlement, sending young learners to school has meant travelling beyond their community, with the distance raising safety concerns, particularly for minors who must make the journey without adult supervision.

The situation is made more difficult by the lack of a public school in the settlement. At present, the only educational facility available in Onawa is a private kindergarten, leaving school-going learners with no option but to travel outside the area to attend school.

This is expected to change soon, with plans under way to construct a school that is expected to be operational in January, bringing education closer to families and reducing the distance learners must travel.

The school will eventually be handed over to the government, allowing it to operate as a government facility serving the growing community.

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The development is part of the broader transformation of Onawa, where families were relocated by the Oshakati Town Council from areas repeatedly affected by flooding.

The council allocated residential land to the relocated families free of charge, giving them an opportunity to establish homes in a safer area.

The council also ensured that the new settlement was provided with basic services, including water and electricity.

As the settlement grew, however, so did the need for additional services, particularly education.

Oshana Governor Hofni Iipinge, who visited the area together with officials from the Oshakati Town Council, said the lack of a nearby school had become a concern.

"What worried me was to look for partners who could assist me so that I could help build a school for these children," Iipinge said.

He said the distance learners currently travel to access education was not ideal, particularly for minors.

"Our children cannot continue walking such long distances because the government wants every Namibian child to be able to attend a proper school within two kilometres of their home," Iipinge said.

Iipinge said five classrooms had so far been identified for construction, from the first to the fifth phase, with the facilities intended to be completed and handed over to government.

"Up to now, we have identified five classrooms that will be constructed, from the first phase up to the fifth. From there, we will hand them over to the government so that they become government classrooms," he said.

The project is expected to ease the burden on households that currently must find ways of getting their school-going members to institutions outside Onawa.

Oshakati Town Council Corporate Communications Officer Martin Kapuka said Onawa had grown significantly since residents were relocated there, with development progressing from Onawa Phase One to Phase Seven.

He said the council had made efforts to ensure that residents did not simply receive land but were also provided with essential services needed to establish themselves.

"People who were relocated here were taken care of in terms of housing, and they also have access to water," Kapuka said.

He said electricity had also been provided for the settlement, adding that the council was mindful of the need to develop Onawa into a functional community with essential services.

"We did not only relocate people and leave them here. We also made sure that these people were provided with housing and water," the council mouthpiece said.

The relocation of the residents was prompted by flooding in their previous areas, which made it difficult for families to remain there safely.

The council's allocation of land in Onawa free of charge provided the affected families with an opportunity to rebuild their lives in a safer environment, while access to water and electricity helped establish the basic infrastructure needed in the new settlement.

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However, the growth of Onawa has brought new demands, making the provision of schools and other public facilities increasingly important.

Iipinge said the planned school could also create employment opportunities for qualified teachers living in the area, who would potentially be able to work closer to home.

With construction expected to pave the way for the facility to become operational in January, the project is set to address one of the community's most immediate needs.

Once completed, the school will be handed over to government, ensuring that the facility becomes part of the public education system and continues serving the growing Onawa community.

For families who were relocated to Onawa in search of safer ground, the development represents more than a new building. It is another step towards ensuring that the community created through the relocation programme has the basic services needed for residents to build stable lives in their new homes.