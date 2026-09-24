Namibia: Elizabeth Murangi's Farming Journey ... From Small Herd to Growing Opportunity

For Elizabeth Murangi, receiving 21 goats through the Swakop Uranium Foundation's Hope Farm Project represented an opportunity to grow beyond the limitations of small-scale livestock farming.

The Hope Farm Project falls under the Swakop Uranium Foundation's SME development pillar and aims to improve livelihoods through sustainable livestock farming. The Foundation invested N$3 million in the project's Erongo implementation, through which 1 008 goats and sheep were distributed to 48 beneficiaries. Each farmer received 20 breeding females and one breeding male, supported by training, veterinary services, livestock-care resources and ongoing technical guidance. The wider initiative is planned to expand to other regions over 10 years, while its revolving model enables participating farmers to support future beneficiaries and extend the project's impact to additional households.

Meanwhile, Murangi lives in Ondjeombaranga and belongs to a local farming cooperative. Before joining the project, she owned only eight goats and one breeding male. Although she already had some livestock, the size of her herd limited its potential to become a sustainable source of income.

Her opportunity came when cooperative members were informed that they could apply for livestock through the Hope Farm Project. Applicants were required to have a registered livestock brand number, which Murangi already possessed.

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Af ter submit t i ng he r application, she was entered into the beneficiary selection process. The call confirming that she had been selected came as an unexpected and joyful surprise. "When I received the call that I was in the draw and would go ahead with the donation, I was surprised," Murangi recalled. "I was very happy, and my family was also very happy."

On the designated collection day, Murangi travelled to Farm Daweb Wes, where she received 20 breeding females and one breeding male, bringing the total donation to 21 goats. "It was the first time I had received so many animals," she said. "For me as a beneficiary, it meant a great deal."

The donation expanded Murangi's farming responsibilities and required her to adjust from managing a small number of animals to caring for a considerably larger herd. She acknowledges that growth brings new challenges, particularly in ensuring that animals are properly fed, housed and monitored.

The training provided through the project helped prepare her for these responsibilities. She learned more about caring for newborn kids, separating and protecting young animals in the kraal and providing supplementary feed when grazing becomes limited during drought conditions.

"The training taught me many things that I did not know before, especially about caring for the young animals and feeding them when conditions are difficult," she explained.

The project has also created an employment opportunity. Because Murangi is not always able to remain at the farm, she employs a worker to manage and monitor the goats daily. The employee receives a monthly wage and food support, extending the benefits of the livestock donation to another household.

Murangi remains actively involved by returning to inspect the animals, sometimes without announcing her visit beforehand. "I come back to check whether the goats are being cared for properly and whether they are doing well," she said.

Regular visits by the project's agricultural support team provide her with additional guidance. During these visits, the condition of the animals is assessed and farmers receive advice suited to the challenges they encounter. For Murangi, the visits demonstrate that the support did not end when the animals were handed over.

"It means a lot to us because they are taking care of us and teaching us," she said. "When an animal gives birth or when one dies, we communicate with them so that it can be reported and recorded. They visit us every month, and sometimes twice a month. That is very good for us."

The reporting process enables the project team to monitor births, deaths and general herd performance while identifying animal-health or management concerns requiring attention. It also ensures that the guidance provided reflects the conditions and needs of individual farmers.

Murangi understands that participation in the project carries a responsibility to support future beneficiaries. Through the revolving model, participating farmers return livestock in accordance with the project agreement. The returned animals are then allocated to other emerging farmers, allowing the original donation to continue creating opportunities.

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She expressed her appreciation to the Swakop Uranium Foundation and Swakop Uranium employees for investing in farming communities and encouraged the Foundation to expand the initiative beyond the Erongo Region.

"We say thank you very much for the donation that you gave us," Murangi said. "We encourage you to continue with the project in other places and regions. Keep up the good work and continue opening opportunities for others."

Mu r ang i 's exp e r i e n c e demonstrates how livestock support can build upon the efforts of an existing small-scale farmer. By combining productive animals with training, employment creation, technical guidance and regular monitoring, the initiative has given her a stronger foundation from which to grow.