Namibia: Nipam's 11 Resolutions ... Strengthening Public-Sector Cooperation

The Namibia Institute of Public Administration a nd Ma n a g e m e n t (Nipam) has produced 11 resolutions aimed at improving the effectiveness and efficiency of its working relationship with public-sector institutions.

The re s olut i ons we r e reached during Nipam's recent stakeholder engagement with Learning and Development Officers (LDOs) and Human Resources Managers (HRMs) from various public-sector institutions.

The engagement, held on 21 September in Windhoek, formed part of Nipam's efforts to strengthen cooperation with stakeholders responsible for identifying training, skills development and human-r e s ou rce ne e ds wi t h i n government institutions.

Nipam Executive Director Dr Heroldt Murangi said the engagement provided an opportunity for the institute to listen to stakeholders , share information about its programmes and services, and gain a better understanding of the training and development ne e ds of publ i c - s e c tor institutions.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The resolutions focus on matters intended to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the working relationship between the institute and the public sector. They provide a basis for addressing issues raised by stakeholders while strengthening cooperation in areas related to training, staff development and institutional needs.

Murangi said learning and development of f icers and human resources managers play an important role in identifying the skills and development needs of employees and ensuring that staff have opportunities to improve their knowledge and capabilities.

"Training programmes are most useful when they are based on clearly identified needs and are relevant to the work that employees are expected to perform," Murangi said.

Nipam views LDOs and HRMs not only as participants in its programmes but also as important partners in helping the institute understand the requirements of the public sector.

The institute, established under the Nipam Act, is mandated to address the learning, training and development needs of the Namibian public sector. It provides training, consultancy and research services while supporting ministries, offices and agenc i e s and othe r public-sector institutions in st rengthening l eadership, management and governance capabilities.

Importantly, the meeting also agreed that progress on the 11 resolutions should be reported at the next annual breakfast meeting.

This will allow Nipam and its stakeholders to assess the extent to which the resolutions have be en implemented, identify outstanding matters and determine further action where necessary.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Murangi said continued cooperation between Nipam and public-sector institutions was essential to ensuring that learning and development interventions remained relevant to the needs of employees and the institutions they serve.

The engagement therefore provides a framework for Nipam and its stakeholders to move from identifying challenges to tracking concrete progress on agreed areas of cooperation.