Namibia: Jac Extends Service Cover to Seven Years ....Covers New, Existing Owners At No Cost

JAC Motors is extending its vehicle service plan from five to seven years in Namibia at no additional cost, giving the increasingly popular automotive brand a new selling point as competition intensifies in Namibia's increasingly crowded new-vehicle market.

The extension is particularly significant as it is not restricted to new vehicle buyers but also includes existing customers.

JAC Motors Namibia said existing customers who qualify under the relevant service plan will also benefit,

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

effectively adding two years of scheduled maintenance cover without an additional premium.

The move follows a similar announcement by JAC Motors South Africa, which confirmed its revised service plan covers scheduled maintenance for up to seven years or 100 000km, whichever comes first. The package applies to new customers, existing owners with active service plans and qualifying buyers of pre-owned JAC vehicles with active service plans.

For Namibia, however, the significance extends beyond the headline seven-year period. With vehicle ownership costs under increasing pressure from fuel prices, inflation, financing costs, insurance,

and rising replacement-part prices, predictable maintenance expenses have become an increasingly important consideration for motorists deciding which vehicle to buy.

Karl Heinz Eisenberg, Sales Manager at JAC Motors Namibia, confirmed the extended service plan.

"The extension is applicable to the Namibian market. This is as JAC is looking for more ways to further benefit the customer and to improve the value for money proposition on an already very economical and productive purchase," said Eisenberg. He emphasised that customers will not have to pay extra for the additional cover.

That distinction matters in a market where motorists increasingly scrutinise the total cost of vehicle ownership rather than simply comparing the sticker price of competing models.

A lower purchase price can quickly lose its advantage if servicing, parts, and maintenance costs are substantially higher over the life of the vehicle.

This is where a manufacturer-backed service plan, such as JAC Motors', provides cost certainty, particularly for customers intending to keep their vehicles for several years.

Under JAC's revised plan, scheduled services include genuine JAC parts, approved oils, air filters and spark plugs, together with scheduled labour. Vehicles are also checked for fluids, belts, hoses and lights.

The seven-year period is especially relevant to lower-mileage motorists. JAC says the extension is intended to give customers who travel relatively few kilometres annually more opportunity to access the full schedule of manufacturer-recommended services before reaching the time limit.

For Namibia, where vehicles are often retained for long periods and can serve both private and commercial purposes, the distinction between time and mileage limits matters. A motorist who does not accumulate 100 000km quickly could previously have reached the five-year service-plan limit before fully benefiting from the scheduled maintenance programme.

Eisenberg said extending the benefit to existing customers was equally important.

"The fact that they are applying this to existing customers who have that specific service plan shows how far JAC is willing to go to not only satisfy new customers but existing customers as well to cement the relationship we have with them," he said.

The new strategy also comes as Chinese automotive brands become more prominent across global and southern African motoring landscapes. This means JAC is competing in a market increasingly characterised by aggressive value propositions, with newer entrants seeking to challenge established brands through competitive pricing, generous specifications and longer warranties or service packages.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The service-plan extension therefore represents more than an administrative change because it strengthens JAC's effort to address a traditional concern about newer automotive brands: uncertainty about long-term ownership costs.

This move places greater emphasis on customer retention. Rather than limiting incentives to new buyers, extending the benefit to qualifying existing owners potentially rewards customers who have already committed to the brand.

JAC Motors South Africa CEO Karl-Heinz Göbel said the extension followed customer feedback and was designed to provide greater flexibility and long-term value. He described including existing customers with active plans as a

goodwill gesture and linked the longer service period to the company's confidence in its products.