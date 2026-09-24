Africa: Ethiopia's Global Horizon - Championing Africa's Voice and Reliable Sea Access

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has used the 81st United Nations General Assembly to put a broader strategic question before the international community: can a global system facing profound geopolitical, economic, technological and environmental change remain credible without giving greater weight to Africa and the Global South?

For President Taye Atske Selassie, the answer is increasingly tied to how the international system distributes voice, opportunity and responsibility.

Addressing the General Debate in New York on September 23, President Taye linked Ethiopia's national priorities to a wider case for stronger multilateralism, greater African representation in global institutions, peaceful regional integration, reliable maritime connectivity, climate justice, energy transformation, food security and technological inclusion.

His message came as the 81st General Assembly meets under the theme "Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All." The theme itself reflects an international system under pressure from armed conflicts, widening inequalities, climate emergencies, rapid technological change and declining confidence in multilateral institutions.

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Against that backdrop, Ethiopia's intervention was more than a statement of national interests. It was an attempt to place those interests within a larger African and Global South agenda.

Africa's Voice and the Question of Global Legitimacy

At the center of Ethiopia's message is the longstanding question of African representation in global decision-making.

President Taye renewed Ethiopia's call for reform of the United Nations Security Council, arguing that Africa cannot remain structurally underrepresented in an institution whose decisions have profound consequences for international peace and security.

Ethiopia has consistently supported the African Common Position, including the call for two permanent African seats with full rights and responsibilities as well as veto power, alongside additional non-permanent representation. President Taye articulated that position explicitly in earlier engagements with UN leadership and has continued to frame Security Council reform as an issue of fairness, representation and institutional credibility.

The argument has gained renewed relevance during this year's General Assembly.

The President of the 81st General Assembly, Khalilur Rahman, has himself identified inclusive global governance and UN reform as central pillars of his programme. In his opening remarks, he said reform must make the Organization more representative and responsive, while emphasizing that Africa's underrepresentation in the Security Council is particularly significant.

For Ethiopia, therefore, the issue is not simply about obtaining a larger African presence in New York. It is about whether institutions created in a very different geopolitical era can adequately represent the world as it exists today.

Africa's demographic weight, economic potential and growing strategic importance have expanded considerably, while its formal representation in the UN's most powerful decision-making body remains limited.

That tension lies at the heart of Ethiopia's diplomatic argument.

From Multilateralism as Principle to Multilateralism as Security

Ethiopia's position also draws on its own diplomatic history.

The country's experience with the League of Nations and the failure of the international system to prevent fascist aggression in the 1930s has long shaped Addis Ababa's view of collective security.

That history gives Ethiopia a particular reason to treat multilateralism not simply as diplomatic architecture, but as a mechanism whose effectiveness can have direct consequences for national and regional security.

The lesson Ethiopia draws is straightforward: international institutions lose credibility when their principles are applied selectively or when entire regions remain inadequately represented in decisions concerning war, peace and security.

This perspective also fits Ethiopia's longstanding diplomatic identity as an African state with deep multilateral engagement and as host of the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa.

The result is a foreign-policy narrative in which Ethiopia seeks to speak simultaneously as a national actor and as part of a broader African diplomatic constituency.

Sea Access: From National Interest to Regional Connectivity

Perhaps the most strategically consequential dimension of President Taye's message is Ethiopia's renewed emphasis on reliable sea outlet.

For Africa's second-most populous country and one of the continent's largest economies, dependence on external maritime infrastructure is not simply a logistical matter. It affects trade costs, supply chains, industrial competitiveness and the country's ability to integrate more deeply into global markets.

President Taye has therefore linked Ethiopia's economic ambitions with the need for dependable maritime connectivity, while emphasizing diplomatic engagement and arrangements that can serve wider regional interests.

That framing matters.

Ethiopia is increasingly presenting maritime access not merely as a national demand, but as part of a broader regional connectivity equation involving security, trade, infrastructure, ports, logistics and economic integration across the Horn of Africa.

This places the issue within the strategic geography of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, one of the world's most important maritime corridors.

The Ethiopian argument is that a large landlocked economy cannot fully realize its economic potential without predictable access to international maritime trade. At the same time, Addis Ababa has sought to frame connectivity as potentially mutually beneficial: coastal states can gain from investment, logistics, infrastructure and expanded trade generated by stronger links with Ethiopia.

The question, therefore, is increasingly about how maritime connectivity can be incorporated into a regional economic architecture and a security lens.

Energy: Turning Africa's Resources into African Growth

President Taye's message on energy follows a similar logic.

Africa possesses enormous renewable-energy potential, yet millions of people remain without reliable electricity and many countries lack the transmission networks, financing and infrastructure required to convert generation capacity into productive economic activity.

Ethiopia has sought to position itself at the center of this debate through its renewable-energy expansion and the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

For Addis Ababa, the GERD is not presented simply as a national power project. It is part of a broader development model centered on domestic resource mobilization, renewable energy and regional electricity connectivity.

The larger challenge, however, extends beyond generation.

Africa needs transmission lines, interconnected grids, storage capacity, investment and industries capable of using electricity productively.

This is where Ethiopia's argument intersects with the wider global debate over energy access: building generation capacity is only one part of an energy transition. The more difficult question is how to finance and connect that capacity so that electricity becomes a foundation for industrialization, digital services, agriculture and employment.

In that sense, Ethiopia is attempting to shift the conversation from Africa's renewable-energy potential to Africa's ability to convert that potential into economic transformation.

Climate Diplomacy and the Politics of Development

Climate change provides another bridge between Ethiopia's domestic priorities and its international diplomacy.

President Taye has emphasized the disparity between countries' historical contributions to global emissions and their exposure to climate-related consequences, placing questions of climate finance, equity and development at the center of Ethiopia's position.

Ethiopia's selection to host COP32 in 2027 gives Addis Ababa an additional platform from which to pursue that agenda.

The country's Green Legacy Initiative, renewable-energy expansion and environmental restoration efforts form part of the domestic narrative Ethiopia is taking into international climate diplomacy.

But the strategic question extends beyond tree planting or emissions.

For many African countries, the climate debate is fundamentally connected to development finance. The continent requires resources not only to mitigate emissions but also to adapt infrastructure, strengthen food systems, expand energy access and protect vulnerable communities.

Ethiopia's message therefore seeks to connect climate responsibility with development opportunity.

Food Security as Economic and Strategic Resilience

Food security occupies a similar position.

President Taye's reference to Ethiopia's expansion of wheat production reflects a broader effort to portray domestic agricultural production as a pillar of resilience.

The lesson Ethiopia is advancing is that food security cannot be separated from economic stability, national resilience and geopolitical vulnerability.

The disruptions of recent years--from conflicts and supply-chain shocks to climate-related disasters--have demonstrated how quickly dependence on international food markets can become a strategic concern.

For Ethiopia and other African states, increasing domestic agricultural productivity is therefore increasingly framed not simply as an agricultural policy, but as part of a wider strategy to strengthen economic sovereignty and withstand external shocks.

Technology and the Battle Over the Future

Technology introduces another dimension to Ethiopia's international message.

Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing economies, labor markets, education, security and global competitiveness. Yet access to computing infrastructure, data, skills and investment remains highly unequal.

The danger for Africa is not simply being left behind in the next technological revolution. It is becoming permanently dependent on technologies designed, owned and controlled elsewhere.

President Taye's emphasis on initiatives such as Ethiopia's 5 Million Coders programme and the country's efforts to expand digital and AI capabilities reflects an attempt to position technology as a development instrument rather than merely a consumer market.

The question is increasingly whether African countries can participate in the creation of the next generation of technologies--and whether global AI governance will give developing countries a meaningful voice.

That debate is particularly relevant at this year's UNGA, where AI governance and the digital divide are prominent elements of the wider discussion on transforming multilateral cooperation. The General Assembly presidency has identified "Innovation with Inclusion" as one of its six pillars, emphasizing inclusive governance and investment to close the digital divide.

The Horn of Africa: Connectivity Cannot Be Separated from Stability

Ethiopia's global message ultimately returns to its immediate neighborhood.

The Horn of Africa is simultaneously a zone of immense economic potential and persistent geopolitical vulnerability. Conflict, maritime insecurity, fragile political settlements and competition over strategic infrastructure continue to shape the region.

President Taye's engagement with UN Secretary-General António Guterres on the margins of UNGA 81 focused on peace and security in the Horn of Africa, regional connectivity and sustainable development. Guterres also reaffirmed UN support for Ethiopia's preparations to host COP32.

That combination is revealing.

For Ethiopia, security and development are increasingly presented as interconnected rather than separate policy tracks.

A stable Horn facilitates trade and infrastructure. Improved connectivity creates economic incentives for cooperation. Greater economic integration can, in turn, strengthen the foundations for regional stability.

This is the broader logic behind Ethiopia's emphasis on maritime access, regional integration and diplomatic engagement.

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Ethiopia's UN Message Is About More Than Ethiopia

Taken together, President Taye's UN message forms a relatively coherent strategic picture.

Ethiopia is seeking to connect Africa's voice in global governance with Africa's ability to drive its own development.

Security Council reform addresses political representation.

Maritime access addresses connectivity and trade.

Renewable energy addresses industrialization and energy access.

Food production addresses resilience.

Technology addresses future competitiveness.

Climate diplomacy addresses development finance and environmental vulnerability.

Regional diplomacy addresses the stability required for these ambitions to advance.

The common thread is agency.

Ethiopia's argument is that Africa should have greater influence not only over how global institutions make decisions, but also over how the continent's resources, markets, technologies and development priorities are integrated into the global economy.

That makes the message broader than a conventional foreign-policy statement.

It is an argument about the architecture of the international system itself.

From New York Rhetoric to Concrete Outcomes

The harder question begins after the speeches.

Calls for reform, representation, connectivity and equitable development are increasingly common in international diplomacy. Their significance ultimately depends on whether they generate institutional changes, financing, infrastructure, partnerships and durable political agreements.

For Ethiopia, that means translating its growing diplomatic engagement into tangible outcomes: expanded trade and investment, stronger regional infrastructure, reliable maritime connectivity, renewable-energy partnerships, climate finance, technological capacity and a greater African role in global decision-making.

The challenge is substantial.

But so is the opportunity.

At a moment when the UN itself is confronting questions about relevance, representation and trust, Ethiopia has chosen to place its national interests inside a much larger African and Global South conversation.

The message from New York is therefore not simply that Ethiopia wants a stronger voice.

It is that Africa wants a greater role in defining the rules of the international system--and Ethiopia intends to be part of that conversation.

The measure of the strategy will now be what follows: whether diplomatic principles can be converted into practical partnerships, regional connectivity, development gains and institutional change.

That is where Ethiopia's UN message moves from rhetoric to strategy.