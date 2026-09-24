Africa: Ethiopia Puts Sea Access On Global Agenda As President Taye Addresses UN

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has placed its pursuit of reliable maritime access firmly on the global diplomatic agenda, with President Taye Atske-Selassie telling the United Nations that securing access to the sea is essential to sustaining the country's economic transformation and deepening its integration into global trade.

Addressing the General Debate of the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly today, President Taye said Ethiopia is pursuing all possible diplomatic avenues to secure access to and from the sea.

He also stressed that the issue can be addressed in a way that serves the common interests and development of countries in the region.

"Despite these tremendous achievements, Mr. President, we have come to recognize that our efforts to build a strong economy cannot generate a sustained development without reliable and dependable access to the sea," he said.

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The President framed Ethiopia's sea outlet aspiration within a broader vision of regional connectivity, economic integration and shared prosperity, rather than as an isolated national objective.

He said Ethiopia remains committed to strengthening cooperation and integration in the Horn of Africa through infrastructure development, trade and people-to-people relations, while urging respect for the region's right to peace and development.

President Taye's address also linked Ethiopia's maritime ambitions to its expanding economic and infrastructure agenda, highlighting a planned 12.5 billion USD international airport designed to handle up to 110 million passengers and about four million tons of cargo annually.

He said the project would strengthen Ethiopia's connectivity and contribute to the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Opening his address with a reference to Emperor Haile Selassie's historic 1963 UN speech, President Taye said lasting peace depends on cooperation grounded in sovereign equality rather than domination.

He warned that the international community must reinforce collective security and reform multilateral institutions to reflect today's global realities.

President Taye also renewed Ethiopia's call for comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council, arguing that Africa has waited too long for equitable representation in global decision-making.

He highlighted Ethiopia's progress in renewable energy, food security, environmental restoration and digital development, including the Green Legacy Initiative and the 5 Million Coders program, while reaffirming Ethiopia's readiness to host COP32 in 2027.

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The President called for sustained regional and international cooperation to advance renewable energy, connectivity, food security, manufacturing and urban development.

Concluding his address, President Taye reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to multilateralism, human dignity, justice and solidarity, saying stronger international cooperation is essential to confronting the challenges facing current and future generations.