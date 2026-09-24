Liberia: Local Contractors Appeal to Boakai

- Seek Fair Share of Government Contracts

The Association of Liberian Construction Contractors (ALCC) has appealed to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for intervention over what it describes as persistent barriers preventing qualified Liberian-owned firms from securing government contracts.

In a September 21 letter to President Boakai, ALCC President Kimberly K. Toure said many local contractors possess the experience, personnel, equipment and financial capacity to undertake public works projects but continue to struggle for meaningful access to government-funded contracts.

While acknowledging the contribution of foreign investors and international contractors to Liberia's infrastructure development, Toure argued that public investment should also help strengthen domestic businesses and create jobs.

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"We believe Liberia's public infrastructure programme should also create meaningful opportunities for qualified Liberian businesses to grow, employ Liberians, develop technical capacity and retain a greater share of economic activity within the country," she said.

One of the association's major concerns is the cost local companies incur to remain compliant with government requirements without any guarantee of securing contracts.

The ALCC cited records from one Liberian-owned construction company showing US$2,202.50 in registration and certification expenses. According to the association, the amount included US$50 for a Liberia Business Registry certificate, US$150 for Articles of Incorporation, US$1,400 for Ministry of Public Works CCCS certificates, US$102.50 for a NASSCORP certificate and US$500 for PPCC vendor registration.

Toure said those expenses exclude transportation, salaries, equipment maintenance, bid preparation and other operational costs.

She described the US$2,202.50 as only "a portion of the financial commitment required for a locally owned company to remain compliant and ready to compete."

Despite those investments, the association said compliance does not necessarily translate into access to government projects.

"Our concern is that qualified Liberian firms must have a fair and meaningful opportunity to participate in the public procurement process," Toure said.

She stressed that the ALCC is not seeking lower procurement standards or contracts for companies that do not meet the required qualifications.

Instead, the association wants Liberian-owned firms that demonstrate technical competence, financial capacity and a strong performance record to have a transparent opportunity to compete for public contracts.

The ALCC said limited access to public construction contracts has broader economic consequences because the sector provides employment for engineers, architects, surveyors, masons, carpenters, electricians, plumbers and equipment operators.

Construction projects also generate business for suppliers, transport operators, workshops and other small enterprises, the association noted.

Against this backdrop, the ALCC called for stronger implementation of applicable domestic preference and reservation measures in public procurement.

It wants the government to review the participation and success rates of Liberian-owned construction companies, including contract values, qualification requirements, evaluation outcomes and the application of domestic preference provisions.

The association also called for experience, turnover, bid-security and equipment requirements to be proportionate to the size and complexity of individual projects.

Where appropriate, it suggested that larger projects be divided into manageable lots to allow qualified local contractors to compete.

The ALCC further called for greater transparency in procurement, including easier access to procurement plans, bidding opportunities, evaluation criteria and contract award notices.

It said unsuccessful bidders should also receive meaningful explanations through established procurement procedures.

On financing, the association urged collaboration among the government, commercial banks and domestic contractors to improve access to working capital, performance guarantees and equipment loans.

It also stressed the importance of timely payment for completed and certified work, arguing that delays can undermine contractors' ability to meet obligations to employees, suppliers and financial institutions.

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The ALCC further proposed joint ventures and subcontracting arrangements that provide Liberian companies with clearly defined responsibilities, fair compensation and opportunities to build technical and managerial capacity.

Despite its concerns, the association said it supports competitive procurement, high construction standards, effective supervision and accountability.

"Our central appeal is that Liberian firms with proven ability should have a fair and meaningful place in building their own country," Toure said.

She maintained that qualified local contractors should have opportunities to turn their investments in compliance, equipment and professional capacity into projects that create jobs, develop skills and expand Liberian businesses, while remaining accountable for quality, cost and timely delivery.