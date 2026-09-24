Namibia: Sport Must Reach Every Namibian Child - NNN

New York — President Ne tumbo Nan d i - Ndaitwah says Namibia must make sport a priority for children across the country, including those in rural areas, adding that sport can help young people develop discipline, teamwork, and skills that benefit them throughout their lives.

Nandi-Ndaitwah made the remarks in New York during the launch of a strategic partnership between the NNN Foundation, founded by Nangula Uaandja, the Queens of the Continent Foundation and the NBA Foundation.

The par tnership brings together the three organisations to us e spor t to cre at e opportunities for young people in Namibia and across Africa.

The President said sport should not only be viewed as physical activity, but as an important part of preparing young people for their future careers and lives.

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"Sport is one activity that holistically takes care of the whole body of a human being," Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

She said sport teaches young people important values they can carry into other areas of life.

"Every sport is not only good for your health but also teaches teamwork. Discipline comes with sports. And these are the important things that you need in whatever career you are going to have," she said.

National priority

Nandi-Ndaitwah said Namibia has recognised the wider role that sport can play in building disciplined and cooperative communities.

"For Namibia, we realise that for us to establish teamwork and discipline among our people, we must make sport one of our priorities," she said.

She said the government wants children across the country to have access to sport, regardless of where they live.

"In order to make sure that every Namibian child, even those growing up in the deep rural areas, they must have a sense of one sport or the other that will help them throughout their life," Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

The President used her own experience in sport to illustrate its importance.

She said she played netball and squash.

"And myself, since I am here, I am a good example," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said her involvement in sport had given her an understanding of the benefits of discipline, teamwork and participation.

She also spoke about the importance of ensuring girls and boys have equal opportunities to participate in sport.

T he P r e s i d e nt s a i d p r o g r amme s i n v o l v i n g basketball and other sport should bring both boys and girls together and help them see themselves as useful citizens.

"We aim to bring both boys and girls to the table so that they can grow and think of themselves as useful citizens in our countries," she said.

Focus

The President said spor t can provide an environment in which young people can participate together, regardless of whether they are boys or girls.

"When you're playing netball or squash or league basketball, it doesn't matter if you were a young boy or a young girl. You're still going to get these buckets. And to me, it's that equal opportunity," she said.

The launch also highlighted women's role in leadership and representation.

During the event, Nandi- Ndaitwah was described as a symbol of representation as Namibia's first woman to hold the highest office in the country.

The discussion linked greater representation of women to the need to bring different experiences into nat ional decision-making.

Nandi-Ndaitwah has also made youth empowerment a priority of her administration.

The partnership with the NNN Foundation, Queens of the Continent Foundation and NBA Foundation is aimed at using sport as a platform to create opportunities for young people.

Investment opportunity

Nandi-Ndaitwah also used the event to highlight investment opportunities in Namibia, saying sports can contribute to other sectors of the economy.

"Sport can contribute to other sectors, including now the investment in Namibia," she said.

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She pointed to mining, tourism, agriculture and energy as areas where Namibia is seeking investment.

The President said Namibia is particularly focused on adding value to its natural resources instead of continuing to export them in raw form.

"Namibia is a mineral-based country. And now we have decided as a government on value addition," she said.

She said the country has investment opportunities in different minerals, including critical minerals, while tourism and agriculture also of fer opportunities.

"But we are emphasising value addition," Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

She also highlighted energy as another area of focus for Namibia and said the country would work towards its own solutions to support development.

The President said the wider goal is to ensure that opportunities created through sport and other sectors help young people become productive members of society.