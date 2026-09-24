Africa: LAA Makes Case At Aci Africa Confab - Seeks Aviation Investment, Regional Partnerships

The Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) is seeking stronger regional partnerships, technical support and investment opportunities as its leadership participates in the Airports Council International (ACI) Africa 35th Annual General Assembly, Regional Conference and Exhibition in Abuja, Nigeria.

The week-long event, which runs from September 19-25, brings together airport executives, aviation regulators, development partners and other industry stakeholders to discuss the future of air transportation and airport development across Africa.

The Liberian delegation is headed by LAA Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Hon. Ernest R. Hughes and Chief Financial Officer Mr. Victor Debah.

The conference is being held under the theme, "Next-Gen Airports: Driving Performance and Resilience," with discussions focusing on airport modernization, digital transformation, safety, operational efficiency and resilience within Africa's aviation sector.

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For Liberia, the LAA says its participation provides an opportunity to learn from other aviation institutions and explore partnerships that could support the development of the country's airport infrastructure.

Beyond the main conference, LAA officials are holding bilateral and multilateral discussions with Nigerian aviation institutions, including the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

According to the LAA, the engagements are focused on technical cooperation, logistics, institutional partnerships and potential investment opportunities for Liberia's aviation sector.

Managing Director Hughes said stronger cooperation with regional aviation institutions is necessary to support Liberia's efforts to modernize its airports.

"Modernizing Liberia's aviation sector requires strong cross-border collaboration and strategic resource mobilization," Hughes said.

He added that the discussions in Abuja are intended to help Liberia secure technical expertise, logistical support and infrastructure investment needed to improve the country's airports and bring their operations closer to international standards.

The LAA said the meetings are also aimed at identifying areas where Nigerian aviation institutions can provide technical assistance and share experience with their Liberian counterparts.

The ACI Africa gathering provides a platform for participating countries to examine developments in airport technology, digital systems and other innovations affecting the aviation industry.

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The LAA said its participation is part of efforts to align Liberia's aviation development priorities with international practices while strengthening the capacity of its airport institutions.

The authority is also linking its participation to the government's broader infrastructure and economic development priorities, particularly improved transportation, aviation safety and regional connectivity.

Roberts International Airport remains Liberia's main international gateway, while the country also maintains a domestic airport network that supports air transportation between different parts of Liberia.

The LAA said partnerships developed during the Abuja conference could contribute to improvements at Roberts International Airport and other airports across the country.

The authority is also seeking to use the conference to explore opportunities for infrastructure investment and resource mobilization.

According to the LAA, stronger aviation infrastructure could support Liberia's trade, tourism and broader economic activities by improving connectivity between Liberia and other countries in the region.

The authority said cooperation with international and regional aviation institutions will remain important as Liberia seeks to strengthen airport safety, operational capacity and resilience.

The LAA's participation in the ACI Africa conference is expected to provide an opportunity for the authority to exchange experiences with other airport operators while identifying practical areas for cooperation.

The authority said it intends to translate the engagements into partnerships and technical cooperation that could contribute to the modernization of Liberia's aviation sector.