South Africa Raises Interest Rate to 7.25 Percent As Inflation Risks Return

South Africa's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.25%, its second increase this year, as higher fuel costs and services inflation added to price pressure. All 6 members of the Monetary Policy Committee backed the increase, which matched the forecast of most economists.

Annual inflation rose to 4.4% in August from 4.3% in July, remaining above the South African Reserve Bank's 3% target. Services inflation increased to 5.1%, while transport prices rose 8.8%. The bank expects headline inflation to move above 5% later in 2026 and early next year before falling toward 3% by the end of 2027.

Oil remains the main risk. The bank raised its oil-price assumption to $90 a barrel for 2026 from $82 and to $80 for 2027 from $75. Higher crude prices linked to the Iran war have increased fuel costs and raised concern that price increases could spread into wages and services.

The rate increase comes as economic growth weakens. South Africa's economy contracted 0.2% in the second quarter, ending 6 quarters of expansion. The central bank lowered its 2026 growth forecast to 1.2% from 1.4%, though it still expects growth of around 2% over the medium term.

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Governor Lesetja Kganyago said policymakers considered keeping rates unchanged and raising them by 50 basis points before choosing the 25-basis-point move. The bank's current forecast points to the policy rate remaining near present levels for the rest of 2026. Its final rate decision of the year is due in November.

Key Takeaways

The rate increase shows that the South African Reserve Bank is putting inflation ahead of weaker growth. The economy contracted in the second quarter and the 2026 growth forecast has been cut to 1.2%, conditions that would normally support lower borrowing costs. But inflation is moving in the other direction. Headline inflation has risen to 4.4%, services inflation is above 5% and higher oil prices could push the overall rate above 5% before the end of the year. The bank is concerned less about the first increase in fuel prices than about whether those costs spread into other prices and inflation expectations. That explains why all 6 policymakers supported another increase despite the weak economy. The 7.25% rate also keeps monetary policy tight relative to inflation and provides support for the rand at a time when global interest rates are rising. The main question now is how long the oil shock lasts. If fuel prices ease and inflation begins moving toward 3%, the bank could stop tightening. If services prices and expectations continue rising, another increase could remain on the table even as economic growth stays weak.