South Africa Seeks Gulf Capital for $9.5b State Property Plan

South Africa is working on a fundraising vehicle to attract capital into state property and infrastructure after receiving advice from sovereign wealth funds in the Middle East. The government has held talks with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange about creating a development fund that could raise money for projects, Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson said.

The fund would support the planned South African National Property Company, which will manage state assets valued at about R155 billion, or $9.5 billion. The portfolio includes 88,000 buildings and 5 million hectares of land. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the company in February as part of plans to change how the government manages property.

The government wants the company to generate income from state assets, attract private investment and fund maintenance and development. The first phase could cover assets worth R45 billion to R55 billion and cut more than R400 million of annual lease costs, according to the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure.

South Africa has been courting investors in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait as it looks for funding for energy, water, transport and logistics projects. The country estimates it needs about R1.6 trillion of public investment and R3.2 trillion from private companies to meet infrastructure targets through 2030.

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Infrastructure South Africa has a construction pipeline of about R350 billion, with procurement and construction expected to start on projects within 12 to 18 months. The government is also considering opening an Infrastructure South Africa office in Dubai to maintain contact with Gulf investors.

Key Takeaways

The plan is an attempt to use South Africa's state property as a source of funding rather than treat it only as a cost. The government owns 88,000 buildings and 5 million hectares of land but still spends billions of rand leasing private property, while some state assets remain unused or need maintenance. A property company could put selected assets into one structure, generate rental or development income and use that cash to support new projects. A separate development fund could then give pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and other investors a way to provide capital without funding each project directly. This matters because South Africa's infrastructure needs are larger than the government budget can cover. Officials estimate that R4.8 trillion of public and private investment will be needed through 2030. Gulf sovereign funds have become one source the government is trying to attract because they can provide long-term capital for property and infrastructure. The challenge will be governance, asset valuation and project execution. Investors will need clear ownership records, predictable returns and rules on how assets are managed. If the structure works, it could turn part of the state's property portfolio into a funding base for construction and infrastructure rather than relying only on taxes and borrowing.