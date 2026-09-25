Kenya: Ann Mugera, Kelvin Muthamia to Take Over Patients After Silverstein's Death

25 September 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Dr Ann Mugera and Dr Kelvin Muthamia will continue treating patients at Dr David Silverstein's Cardiology and Internal Medicine Clinic following the death of the clinic's founder and lead cardiologist.

The clinic said in a September 21 letter to patients that it would remain open and continue operating without interruption.

Mugera, a cardiologist and physician, and Muthamia, a physician, worked alongside Silverstein for a long time and have been briefed on the active patient files.

The clinic said all existing appointments would remain unchanged and patients' medical records would continue to be kept at the practice.

Silverstein, who was the clinic's founding and lead cardiologist, had put in place a succession plan to ensure the practice continued after his death.

The clinic is based at Nairobi Hospital, where patients will continue receiving cardiology and internal medicine services.

The letter, signed by Muthamia, also said the clinic's consultants and clinical team would remain available through their usual phone contacts and email addresses.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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