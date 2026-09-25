Zimbabwe: ZWG Inflation Rises to 3.7 Percent in September, Zimstats Reports

25 September 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

THE ZWG annual inflation rate rose to 3.7% in September 2026, gaining 0.8% from the previous month's 2.9%, according to the latest data from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat).

The increase comes as inflationary pressures have continued to build, despite the relative stability of the local currency since its introduction in 2024 amid a tight monetary policy stance.

According to ZimStat, the ZWG month-on-month inflation rate stood at 0.5% in September, up 0.4 percentage points from the August rate of 0.1%.

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"The ZWG month-on-month inflation rate was 0.5 percent in September 2026, gaining 0.4% on the August 2026 rate of 0.1%. The ZWG year-on-year inflation rate (annual percentage change) for the month of September 2026 as measured by the all items ZWG Consumer Price Index (CPI), was 3.7% gaining 0.8% on the August 2026 rate of 2.9%," the statistics agency said.

The weighted month-on-month inflation rate was 0.3% in September, gaining 0.3 percentage points from the August rate of 0.0%.

The weighted year-on-year inflation rate, as measured by the all-items Weighted Consumer Price Index (CPI), stood at 3.6% in September, up 0.4 percentage points from 3.2% in August.

Meanwhile, the USD month-on-month inflation rate rose to 0.3% in September, gaining 0.3 percentage points from the August rate of 0.0%.

The USD year-on-year inflation rate for September, as measured by the all-items USD Consumer Price Index, stood at 3.5%, up 0.4 percentage points from the August rate of 3.1%.

The latest figures come amid continued global economic pressures, with geopolitical developments and disruptions to global supply chains contributing to volatility in international commodity and fuel prices.

The Food Poverty Line (FPL) for one person increased to ZWG 926.24 in September 2026.

The FPL represents the amount of money an individual requires to afford a daily minimum energy intake of 2,100 calories. ZimStat uses the consumer basket of an individual deemed to be extremely poor to calculate the poverty line.

The Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL) for one person stood at ZWG 1,353.35 in September 2026.

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