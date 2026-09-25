Zimbabwe: Chitungwiza Gets Just 12 Megalitres Against 112.5 Megalitres of Daily Water Demand - Report

Chitungwiza is receiving just 12 megalitres of water against a daily requirement of 112.5 megalitres, severely hampering the city's ability to flush sewer systems and treat wastewater, a Parliamentary report has revealed.

The Portfolio Committee on Environment, Climate and Wildlife, in a report released this week, said the city's water and sewer infrastructure, constructed in the 1970s and 1980s with an expected lifespan of 30 years, was now overwhelmed by a population of about 750,000.

The report said Zengeza Wastewater Treatment Works has been non-functional since 2007 due to a lack of foreign currency and vandalism.

As a result, treatment plants in the city are operating at between 1% and 5% of their capacity.

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The Committee said the water shortage was compounded by Chitungwiza's reliance on Harare as a secondary consumer, resulting in siltation and constant blockages even in sewer lines that have been rehabilitated.

The crisis has also been exacerbated by widespread informality, with about 50% of Chitungwiza classified as informal.

According to the report, about 40,000 illegal structures have been built on protected wetlands and are not included in the council's billing system.

Revenue collection stands at 57%, leaving the local authority dependent on delayed devolution funds to finance its operations and infrastructure needs.

Parliament said resolving Chitungwiza's infrastructure crisis would require access to additional land.

The Committee recommended that Government facilitate the incorporation of surrounding farms and areas including Nyatsime, Imbwa, Chikwanha, Tantallion, Edinburgh and Manyere by December 31, 2027.

The move would allow families living on wetlands to be resettled, although the report noted existing boundary disputes with Manyame Rural District Council.

To address the wider water and sanitation crisis, the Committee has proposed a US$426.3 million Cholera Alleviation Programme.

The proposed programme includes US$50.6 million for Muda Dam to provide Chitungwiza with its own water source, US$45 million for 90,000 prepaid water meters and US$120 million for a new 90-megalitre water treatment plant.

The Committee also recommended that Chitungwiza be granted Water Authority Status to enable it to independently manage Prince Edward Dam by December 2026.

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The recommendations come as the city continues to grapple with ageing water and sewer infrastructure, inadequate water supplies and limited revenue, placing further pressure on its ability to provide basic services to residents.