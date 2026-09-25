Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa's in-Laws Finally Get Bail After Prolonged Detention

Collins Mnangagwa's three in-laws, who had spent a prolonged period in custody while fighting to secure their release, have finally been granted bail by the High Court.

Amina Jassinta Jessub Arab, 47, her daughter Dyonne Tanaka Tafirenyika, 28, and their relative Noreen Jessub, 51, were each ordered to pay US$1,000 bail by High Court judge Justice Munamato Mutevedzi.

The trio secured their release in their fourth attempt, with the National Prosecuting Authority opposing the application.

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Justice Mutevedzi, however, ruled that the three were suitable candidates for bail.

Their lawyer, Admire Rubaya, had argued that the passage of time without trial and a change in circumstances justified their release.

As part of their bail conditions, the three were ordered to surrender their passports and report twice a week at Hatfield Police Station in Harare.

Arab is the mother of Kelsea Tafirenyika, who is married to Collins Mnangagwa.

Kelsea is separately out on bail after being arrested on allegations of money laundering and unlawful possession of drugs.

She was also allegedly found in possession of an identity document bearing the name Getrude Badza.

The allegations against Kelsea are separate from those facing her mother, sister and relative.

The State had opposed the latest bail application by the three relatives, but Mutevedzi accepted the defence argument that circumstances had changed sufficiently to warrant their release.

The judge's decision means the three will now continue facing the criminal proceedings while out of custody.