Nigeria: Scrap Dealers Begin Nationwide Strike October 1

The National Association of Scrap and Waste Dealers Employers of Nigeria (NASWDEN) has directed its members nationwide to commence industrial action on October 1, 2026, over alleged irregularities and unfair practices in the scrap-metal industry.

The association said the strike would involve suspending the supply of scrap metals to iron-smelting companies producing iron rods and other steel products.

In a statement issued on Thursday and signed by its Public Relations Officer, Stephen Igbowke Azubukwe, on behalf of the National President, Comrade Alhaji Abdulfatah Adisa Ogunwale, NASWDEN said the action would initially run until October 15.

It, however, warned that the strike could continue indefinitely if no satisfactory agreement was reached with the affected iron and steel companies.

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According to NASWDEN, the decision followed complaints from members over issues it said were affecting their businesses.

The association's Deputy National President, Comrade Alhaji Aminu Hassan Soja, said one of the major concerns was the alleged sudden reduction in the prices paid for scrap metals by some steel companies.

He said such reductions were sometimes made without adequate notice, leaving dealers who had already purchased and transported scrap metals at previously agreed prices with substantial losses.

According to the association, dealers could lose between ₦3 million and ₦6 million on a single truckload when prices were reduced unexpectedly.

NASWDEN also protested alleged deductions of between one and five per cent by some companies under what it described as "extra dust", saying the practice placed an additional financial burden on scrap dealers.

The association further raised concerns over the alleged involvement of foreigners in the scrap-metal business, claiming that some had established dumpsites and collection centres across the country.

It said the development was creating difficulties for Nigerian dealers operating in the sector.

NASWDEN also alleged that some iron companies were buying scrap metals from unregistered dealers and agents.

"There was a need for stronger verification and regulation to ensure that scrap metals supplied to steel companies were obtained through legitimate sources and to prevent the trade in vandalised public and private property," the association said.

Despite the planned industrial action, NASWDEN urged its members to remain peaceful and obey the law.

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"Members are urged to avoid violence, confrontation, destruction of property and any action that could threaten public peace," Azubukwe said.

The association said it remained committed to resolving the issues through dialogue and negotiations with the affected iron and steel companies.

It also appealed to relevant government agencies, stakeholders in the iron and steel sector and the public to support efforts to find a lasting solution to the grievances.