Rwanda: Amavubi Players Embrace Challenge to End 22-Year Afcon Wait

Friday, September 25 fixtures

Group K

18:00 CAT: Rwanda Vs Liberia (Amahoro Stadium, Kigali)

21:00 CAT: Mali Vs Cape Verde (Stade du 26 Mars, Bamako)

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Rwanda begin their ambitious quest to end a 22-year wait for a return to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) when they host Liberia at Amahoro Stadium on Friday in a crucial Group K qualifier.

The 2027 edition of the tournament, dubbed PAMOJA, will be co-hosted by East African neighbours Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania. Rwanda hope to qualify as participants rather than hosts by securing one of the two available tickets from Group K.

Players and head coach Stephen Constantine are confident the Amavubi have what it takes to make the long-awaited return to the continental showpiece.

Midfielder Bonheur Mugisha believes the current squad has enough quality and experience to finally secure qualification.

"We now have many players competing abroad regularly, and I think this is the right moment for us to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations," the Al-Hazem star said.

"The tournament will also be held close to home, which means many Rwandans will have the opportunity to come and support us."

Mugisha noted that Rwanda came close to qualification in the previous campaign, missing out on goal difference, and stressed the importance of collecting maximum points at home.

"We are getting closer to achieving that goal because last time we missed out due to goal difference. We need to make our home matches count because away games are always more difficult. Even getting a point on the road can make a big difference," he added.

Constantine has recalled goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari after the shot-stopper endured a difficult spell on the sidelines because of injuries.

Ntwari is now expected to challenge for a starting place between the posts, with Olivier Kwizera's position in the squad under greater scrutiny after he began the new season without a club.

The Kruger United goalkeeper described the Liberia clash as an opportunity to re-establish himself but acknowledged that the decision on who starts remains with Constantine.

Whether he starts or comes off the bench, Ntwari said every player in camp understands the task at hand.

"The goal is to win the first qualification match. That's the only thing we are thinking about right now," he told journalists at a pre-match press conference.

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Constantine, who is in his second spell as Amavubi coach after returning in March, is leading Rwanda's latest attempt to qualify for the AFCON.

Rwanda were denied a place at the 2015 AFCON after fielding an ineligible player, while their most recent qualification campaign ended narrowly after they missed out on goal difference.

Despite facing strong competition from Cape Verde and Mali in Group K, Constantine believes Rwanda have a chance of reaching the tournament.

"If I didn't think we have the possibility to qualify, I wouldn't be here," he said.

Liberia are coached by Mohammed Adil Erradi, who previously worked with APR FC and is familiar with several members of the Amavubi squad.

Rwanda will travel to Praia to face Cape Verde on September 29 in their second Group K qualifier.