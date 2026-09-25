Malawi: 300 Runners Set for Blantyre Marathon Showdown At Kamuzu Stadium

Blantyre is bracing for a weekend of high-octane athletics as the eighth edition of the city's iconic 42.195 Kilometre race prepares to descend on Kamuzu Stadium this Sunday, 27 September, with organisers targeting a bumper turnout of more than 300 competitors.

The prestigious event will see professional and amateur athletes alike battle it out across three thrilling categories, as Malawi's running community gears up for what promises to be a spectacular showcase of talent and endurance.

Chairperson for the organising committee, Chifundo Tenthani, revealed that preparations were already well underway, with the vast majority of logistics already locked in place.

"Preparations are going on well. We had done over 80 percent of what we required. Registration was made easy using both online and physical methods," he confirmed.

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Tenthani disclosed that the committee was banking on attracting well over 300 participants across the full 42.195km marathon, a punchy 10km race, and a family-friendly 5km fun run -- with organisers keen to make the event as inclusive as possible.

"One of the strategic pillars of Malawi National Council of Sports is sports for all. So that's why we have included these races so that we register as many people as possible. Everyone should be encouraged to come and play," he said.

In a bid to silence critics after previous route controversies, Tenthani confirmed that technical officials had rigorously verified and certified the course this year, guaranteeing runners will cover the precise distances required.

"In terms of age group, it is open. Apart from the marathon itself, which has an age limit of 19 above, the rest of the races are open for everyone. Registration fees have been set at K15,000 for the full marathon, K10,000 for the 10km race and K5,000 for the 5km fun run," he added.

Ahead of race day, the organising committee has also rolled out a community clean-up initiative, set to take place this Friday, 25 September, from 9am, stretching from Ginnery Corner all the way to Shoprite in Blantyre.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on seasoned long-distance star and three-time champion Mphatso Nadoolo, who has confirmed his highly anticipated return to the race, declaring he's been training relentlessly to reclaim his crown.

"Training is going on well. Last year I did not participate and there was another winner. I want to finish the race in less than two hours 20 minutes and bring the glory back to Zomba," Nadoolo vowed defiantly.

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The stakes couldn't be higher for competitors, with this year's marathon champion set to pocket a staggering K2 million cash prize, alongside a golden ticket to compete in this year's prestigious regional half marathon in South Africa, scheduled for November.

Last year's title was claimed by Mc Donald Maganizo and Mercy Malembo in the men's and women's categories respectively -- with both champions now firmly in the sights of this year's hungry field of challengers.