Tunisia/Uganda: Cranes Hold Tunisia to Draw in Afcon 2027 Qualifier Opener

25 September 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Samuel Muhimba

Uganda Cranes opened their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027 qualification campaign with a 1-1 draw against Tunisia in Radès on Thursday night, earning a point after coming from behind.

Tunisia took an early lead, but Uganda responded after the break through Rogers Mato to secure a draw against the Carthage Eagles at the Hammadi Agrebi Stadium.

The hosts went ahead in the 12th minute when Alaa Arous finished from Khalil Ayari's assist, leaving Uganda trailing at half-time.

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The Cranes remained in the contest and improved after the restart. Coach Paul Put introduced James Bogere for Travis Mutyaba in the 63rd minute, and Uganda levelled five minutes later.

Nathan Asiimwe created the opening from the right before Mato finished in the 68th minute to make it 1-1.

Tunisia made several changes in search of a winning goal, but Uganda held firm in the closing stages.

Put also introduced Steven Mukwala, Allan Oyirwoth and Hillary Mukundane as the Cranes managed the final minutes to secure a point.

The result gives Uganda a point from their opening Group H fixture, although the Cranes are already guaranteed a place at the 2027 AFCON finals as one of the three co-hosts alongside Kenya and Tanzania.

The qualifiers will determine the additional team that progresses from Group H, while giving the three co-hosts competitive matches ahead of the tournament.

Uganda will return home to face Libya at Hoima City Stadium on Tuesday, September 29, with kick-off scheduled for 7pm.

Libya also opened their campaign with a draw, playing out a 2-2 result against Botswana.

Other results

Thursday's other opening fixtures produced wins for Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire and Zimbabwe.

Cameroon defeated Comoros 3-1 in Garoua, with David Ningo, Bryan Mbeumo and Danny Namaso scoring for the hosts. Warmed Omari scored Comoros' consolation.

Côte d'Ivoire beat Ghana 2-0 in Bouaké, with Malick Yalcouyé opening the scoring before Franck Kessié converted a second-half penalty.

Zimbabwe produced the night's biggest comeback, recovering from two goals down to defeat Sierra Leone 3-2.

Sierra Leone led through Alie Conteh and Sallieu Tarawallie, but Marshall Munetsi scored twice around a Tawanda Chirewa equaliser to complete the comeback.

The AFCON 2027 qualifiers feature 48 teams divided into 12 groups of four, with the campaign determining the additional qualifiers who will join hosts Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania at the finals.

The tournament will be held from June 19 to July 17, 2027.

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