Africa: Nigeria Demands Two Permanent UN Seats, Veto Powers for Africa

Nigeria has demanded at least two permanent seats for Africa on the UN Security Council, with veto powers for as long as the privilege exists.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima made the demand while delivering President Bola Tinubu's national statement at the 81st UN General Assembly in New York.

He also demanded five non-permanent seats for Africa, in line with the continent's longstanding common position on reforming the Security Council.

Shettima said the Council's present configuration no longer reflected contemporary geopolitical realities and weakened the legitimacy of global decision-making.

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"The world of 2026 cannot remain captive to the distribution of power in 1945," he said.

He said Africa could no longer remain outside permanent membership while issues concerning the continent continued to occupy substantial attention of the Council.

According to him, Nigeria's position is consistent with the Ezulwini Consensus and Sirte Declaration, adopted as the Common African Position.

Under the position, Africa seeks at least two permanent seats with all existing privileges, alongside five non-permanent seats on the Council.

The African Union reaffirmed the demand in May, saying Africa's exclusion from permanent representation constituted a historical imbalance requiring correction.

Shettima argued that institutions claiming authority to act for humanity must adequately reflect the people on whose behalf decisions are taken.

He linked Security Council reform to efforts to restore confidence in multilateralism amid widening geopolitical divisions.

The Vice-President also reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to the UN Charter and international cooperation.

He said Nigeria supported an international system where diplomacy takes precedence over coercion and international law guides relations among states.

Shettima recalled Nigeria's contributions to international and regional peace operations in Liberia, Sierra Leone, Darfur, Mali and The Gambia.

He said Nigeria also continues to work through ECOWAS, the African Union and Gulf of Guinea mechanisms.

According to him, these efforts cover mediation, counter-terrorism, democratic governance and maritime security.

Shettima said persistent conflicts across different regions underscored the need to return to dialogue, collective responsibility and peaceful settlement of disputes.

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He identified the conflict in Sudan and other theatres as requiring urgent diplomacy because of their humanitarian, economic and geopolitical consequences.

The Vice-President also warned against a global environment where propaganda blurred distinctions between victims and aggressors and complicated accountability.

He maintained that an inclusive and effective UN remained indispensable to global peace and sustainable development.

Nigeria's demand comes amid renewed calls by African leaders for reforms to an institution whose permanent membership remains unchanged since its creation.

The Security Council has five permanent members: China, France, Russia, the UK and the US, each possessing veto power.

Africa currently has no permanent representative on the Council.

The African Union's preferred reform model provides for at least two permanent African seats, including veto privileges while existing members retain them.

The reform model also seeks five non-permanent seats for Africa.

Shettima said Nigeria remained committed to a multilateral order capable of responding more credibly to 21st-century realities.

According to him, differences among nations must not obscure their common humanity or responsibility to preserve peace for future generations. (NAN)