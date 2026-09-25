Kenya: Banks Urged to Focus On Impact of Msme Lending

Nairobi — Banks have been urged to look beyond the amount of credit they lend and focus on the impact of financing on businesses, jobs and livelihoods, particularly among Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Kamau Thugge said lenders should develop financing solutions that meet the actual needs of businesses and support sustainable economic activity.

Thugge said private sector credit growth had improved to 10.4 percent in August 2026, while average commercial bank lending rates had fallen to 14.3 per cent.

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Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) Vice Chairperson and Credit Bank Chief Executive Officer Betty Korir said banks had provided Sh246 billion in new loans to MSMEs by mid-2026.

She said the banking industry was targeting at least Sh500 billion in new MSME lending by the end of the year.

Korir called for better data, smarter guarantees and partnerships to expand access to finance, while also highlighting the need for climate resilience and green financing, particularly in agriculture.

KBA Chief Executive Officer Raimond Molenje said banks should measure lending by the wealth, jobs and livelihoods it creates rather than simply the volume of credit extended.

"We need to look at the agriculture sector differently to have an impact and improve livelihoods," Molenje said.

The remarks were made during the 15th Annual Banking Research Conference organised by KBA under the theme, "Banking Amidst Macroeconomic Policy Reforms: Emerging Risks and Opportunities."