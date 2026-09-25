Kenyans, beware Facebook page posing as asset finance company Mogo to offer bogus loans

IN SHORT: This Facebook page is offering users thousands of Kenyan shillings in loans in the name of MOGO Kenya, a renowned asset finance company. But don't fall for its offers - they're scams.

The Facebook page Mogo loans offers social media users instant loans of thousands of Kenyan shillings.

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The page has promoted different types of loans, including for business, school fees, rent and bills, and promises to disburse them "in just 15minutes" after application.

A typical post from the page reads: "Need a Cash in Minutes? No paperwork. No queues. Just fast, flexible mobile loans with MOGO.ke. Instant approval, Same-day disbursement, Transparent terms."

The page asks interested users to reach out via Facebook Messenger and indicate the amount they need.

It uses the name and logo of MOGO Kenya, an asset finance company operating in the country, to promote the loan offers, creating the impression that it is affiliated with the company.

It has reposted its adverts dozens of times.

But can the page and its offers be trusted? We checked.

Imposter page

There are several signs that the page may be fake and is trying to scam unsuspecting users.

The page relies on blurred graphics from other financial institutions to run the offers. For instance, one graphic appears to have been downloaded from an institution in Ghana and even features Ghana's official currency. This is a clear red flag.

Legitimate businesses usually include a brief description of their operations on their Facebook pages, along with a link to their website and contact information. This page omits those details and insists that users send private messages to place their orders, which is another red flag.

Africa Check searched online and found the company's official website, which has a link to its Facebook page MOGO Kenya. The page was created on 25 March 2019 and has more than 88,000 followers.

By comparison, the suspicious Facebook page was created on 25 June 2026 and has only 779 followers.

The page in question is run by an imposter, and its offers should be avoided.

To help protect yourself from online fraudsters, read Africa Check's guide to Facebook scams and how to spot them.