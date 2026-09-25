Kenya: Scam Alert - Facebook Pages Posing As Asset Finance Firm Watu Offer Kenyans Products On Credit

Scam alert: Facebook pages posing as asset finance firm Watu offer Kenyans products on credit

IN SHORT: These three Facebook pages lure Kenyans with attractive offers on motorbikes and electronics while posing as Watu, an asset finance company. But the offers are scams.

Three Facebook pages Watu Watu, Watu credit Limited and Watu Credit Limited are offering Kenyans motorbikes and electronic products on credit.

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The pages ask interested buyers to pay a deposit for the products they want and settle the balance in flexible daily or monthly instalments.

The advertised products include new and used motorbikes, smartphones and TVs.

The pages use the name and logo of Watu, a legitimate asset finance company operating in eight African countries, including Kenya.

They instruct users looking to place orders to call or send a WhatsApp message to the phone numbers provided.

But can they be trusted? We checked.

Imposter Facebook pages

We discovered that the pages were all created between January and July 2026. Given that Watu has operated in Kenya for more than 10 years, it is unlikely that such an established company would have created its social media pages in 2026. This is an early red flag.

We searched online and found Watu's official website. The company has said its official Facebook page is Watu Kenya.

None of the numbers listed on the suspicious pages appears on the company's legitimate website, a clear sign the pages are not associated with Watu.

The pages are imposters, and their adverts are scams.

To help protect yourself, see Africa Check's guide to Facebook scams and how to spot them.