Tanzania: Afcon 2027 Preps On Course

Dar es Salaam — MINISTER for Information, Culture, Arts, Sports, Paul Makonda, has expressed satisfaction with the progress of the nation's preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, saying key infrastructure projects are on course.

The country prepares to co-host the continental showpiece with Kenya and Uganda.

Makonda said work on the country's stadiums, training grounds and supporting infrastructure is progressing well, with Benjamin Mkapa Stadium now above 90 per cent and approaching 95 per cent completion, while Fumba Stadium in Zanzibar is about 85 per cent complete.

"We are more than 90 per cent, heading towards 95 per cent, with the work at Benjamin Mkapa," Makonda said.

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He said the redevelopment of Benjamin Mkapa Stadium had moved into a major second phase, involving extensive changes to the pitch and hospitality areas.

The existing VVIP section is being transformed into a presidential lounge, while about 10 new skyboxes are also planned to bring the stadium up to international standards.

Makonda said consultations between CAF, the ministry and Tanzania's technical team are nearing completion, paving the way for the contractor to accelerate the remaining works. In Zanzibar, he said the picture was equally encouraging.

"Fumba Stadium is at around 85 per cent, and all the equipment required is already there," he said.

With the required materials already on site, Makonda said there was no need to wait for shipments or deal with portrelated delays.

"The major task now is working day and night to make sure we complete it," he said.

The preparations extend beyond the main stadiums. Road projects are being advanced, while additional training grounds are being developed in the host areas to ensure participating teams have adequate facilities.

Makonda also sought to put to rest concerns over financing, saying money was not holding back the projects.

"We have not been held back by the issue of money," he said.

He attributed the continued flow of funds to President Samia Suluhu Hassan's direction to ensure that financing for the AFCON infrastructure is released on time.

The latest progress report comes after CAF inspectors visited Tanzania earlier this month to assess the country's readiness, including stadiums, training grounds, roads, hotels, hospitals and airport facilities. The significance of the preparations, however, stretches beyond football.

Tanzania has an opportunity to use AFCON 2027 to generate business and employment across tourism, hospitality, transport, retail, entertainment, logistics and other sectors.

Makonda said the country should use the tournament to attract investment and create opportunities for young people.

"We want those who come here to see Tanzania, identify the right places to invest and enable young people to get jobs," he said.

That investment places a bigger responsibility on the country to ensure the tournament generates value beyond the final whistle.

Hotels, restaurants, transport operators, tour companies, retailers, event organisers and small businesses all have an opportunity to benefit from the influx of supporters, teams, officials and international visitors.

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For individuals, the tournament could also open opportunities in hospitality, transport, media, security, logistics, entertainment and other services.

Continental governing body CAF have laid down uncompromising infrastructure benchmarks for stadium venues. Under the strict criteria, matchday arenas must boast flawless, top-tier tech and utilities.

"The conditions we have are that at the football stadiums, there must be reliable internet, sufficient water, and reliable electricity," Makonda warned.

However, the hosting blueprint stretches far beyond the touchline. A massive logistical overhaul is underway to handle the influx of thousands of travelling football fans, with a major push for the state carrier to lead the skies.

"Our desire is for Air Tanzania to be the official airline," Makonda noted.