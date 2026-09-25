Zimbabwe: Mhangura Man Jailed 50 Years for Raping His Three Minor Daughters

A 38-year-old man from ARDA Endeavour in Mhangura has been jailed for 50 years for raping his three daughters.

The man, who is a gold panner, was sentenced by the Chinhoyi Regional Court after he was convicted on three counts of rape.

The court heard that the offences were committed between August 2025 and September 2026 against his daughters aged 16, 12 and 10.

Prosecutors from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) told the court that the man sexually abused his two elder daughters under the pretext of taking them with him to his mining site.

The court also heard that he abused his 10-year-old daughter at home.

He threatened the victims with death if they reported the abuse.

The abuse only came to light after the eldest daughter eloped to her boyfriend's place. She was later taken to Makonde Christian Hospital, where she was admitted and disclosed the sexual abuse to her mother.

A police report was made, leading to the arrest of the accused. Interviews with all three children confirmed the abuse.

The court sentenced him to 20 years' imprisonment on each count, totalling 60 years.

Ten years were suspended for five years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence, leaving him to serve an effective 50 years in prison.