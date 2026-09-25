Sudan: Higher Education Minister - Sudan Seeks to Strengthen Cooperation With IAEA

Vienna (SUNA) - Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research and Head of the Sudanese delegation Prof. Ahmed Modawi Musa affirmed the importance of strengthening the partnership and cooperation between Sudan and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and benefiting from the agency's programmes and expertise in supporting sectors related to the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, particularly health, agriculture, food security, regulatory oversight, and radiation safety.

This came during his meeting on Wednesday at the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency in the Austrian capital, Vienna, with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, on the sidelines of the 70th session of the IAEA General Conference. The meeting was attended by the Chargé d'Affaires of Sudan's Permanent Mission in Vienna, Ambassador Al-Sadig Al-Fadil Al-Mubarak Taha, and members of the Sudanese delegation participating in the conference.

The minister explained that Sudan attaches great importance to continuing and developing cooperation with the agency, pointing to a number of priorities for which Sudan seeks the agency's support, including providing a linear accelerator for the National Cancer Institute at the University of Gezira, supporting radiotherapy services, strengthening veterinary laboratory capacities, supporting food security efforts and developing the agricultural sector, as well as providing a blood irradiator for the National Public Health Laboratory.

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The meeting also addressed Sudan's interest in receiving an IAEA technical mission to assess on the ground the needs and damage sustained by national institutions related to the peaceful uses of nuclear energy. This would contribute to developing practical plans to rehabilitate these institutions and restore their technical and institutional capacities.

For his part, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi affirmed the agency's readiness to continue supporting Sudan, particularly in restoring radiotherapy services, developing agriculture and food security, and strengthening veterinary laboratory capacities.

Grossi stressed the importance of expediting the review and adoption of the national strategy for combating cancer, which would allow it to be presented to regional and international partners and enable Sudan to benefit from the agency's "Rays of Hope" initiative in supporting cancer treatment efforts, in addition to implementing food security projects.

Prof. Ahmed Mudawi Musa headed Sudan's delegation to the 70th session of the IAEA General Conference. The delegation included Ambassador Al-Sadig Al-Fadil Al-Mubarak Taha, Chargé d'Affaires; Prof. Adam Khater Sam Matar, Director-General of the Sudan Atomic Energy Commission; Dr. Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Abu Znain, Director-General of the National Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Agency; Dr. Ammar Mohamed Al-Amin Hassan of the Sudan Atomic Energy Commission; Ms. Azza Mohamed Abdullah Hassan; and Mr. Labib Mohamed Ahmed Adam of Sudan's Permanent Mission in Vienna.

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The meeting came within the framework of Sudan's participation in the 70th session of the IAEA General Conference and its continued efforts to expand areas of technical and scientific cooperation, benefit from the agency's programmes and expertise in supporting national priorities, and strengthen the capacities of Sudanese institutions concerned with the peaceful uses of nuclear energy.