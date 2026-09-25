Sudan: Mohamed Jalal Hashim - IDPs, Refugees and Survivors Will Choose Their Representatives in Dialogue

Omdurman (SUNA) - Dr. Mohamed Jalal Hashim, Coordinator of the Community Track of the Preparatory Committee for the Sudanese-Sudanese Dialogue, revealed arrangements to involve grassroots components in the dialogue, including internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugees, survivors of violations, as well as native administration leaders, Sufi orders, and sectoral and community bodies.

Speaking during the committee's comprehensive briefing meeting with sheikhs of Sufi orders in Sudan on Wednesday at the Omdurman Cultural Center, Hashim said that existing leadership bodies do not necessarily represent all grassroots components, noting that the committee is moving to give these components an opportunity to independently choose their representatives.

He explained that the committee intends to engage with internally displaced persons inside Sudan and refugees in neighboring countries, along with other community components, with the aim of selecting representatives to participate in the dialogue.

Hashim noted that the proposal includes representation for native administration leaders, Sufi orders, internally displaced persons, refugees, and survivors, while working to prepare participants before moving to the broader dialogue.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said the purpose of these arrangements is to broaden the participation base rather than limit the dialogue to established political and community leaders, and to provide communities affected by the war with direct space to express their views.

Hashim stressed that the committee's role in the community track focuses on creating a conducive environment, building trust, and bringing viewpoints closer together, without imposing representatives or an agenda on the participating components.