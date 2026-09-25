Sudan: Minawi - Rejecting Bargaining Over Sudan's Right to Address UN General Assembly Boosted Al-Burhan's Popularity

- Governor of Darfur Region Minni Arko Minawi said that rejecting any bargaining over Sudan's right to make its voice heard before the United Nations General Assembly in exchange for a ceasefire lacking guarantees concerning the country's security and unity and the return of forcibly internally displaced Persons (IDPs) to their homes contributed to enhancing the popularity of President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan.

In a post on his Facebook page, Minawi explained that accepting a ceasefire under such conditions would mean entrenching a situation in which other parties take control of the lands of displaced people for the benefit of militias that, he said, had even defied UN Security Council Resolution 3726.

Minawi's remarks came as the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly was underway, with its general debate having begun on September 22.