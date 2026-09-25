Sudan: Al-Burair Affirms Private Sector Commitment to Implementing Economic Recovery Dialogue Recommendations

- The President of the Sudanese General Federation of Employers Muawiya Mohamed Ahmed Al-Burair, affirmed the private sector's commitment to implementing the recommendations reached by the High-Level Dialogue on the Recovery of Sudan's Private Sector, stressing the importance of establishing an appropriate mechanism to translate the dialogue outcomes into practical action.

In his address at the closing session of the conference at Al Salam Rotana Hotel in Khartoum on Wednesday, Al-Burair said the conclusion of the dialogue marks the real beginning of implementing its recommendations and achieving economic recovery, affirming the Federation's readiness to play its role in supporting the state's efforts to rebuild the economy and revive production.

He explained that the private sector is committed to implementing the recommendations that fall within its remit and to fully playing its role in responsible investment and fulfilling its social responsibility obligations. He noted that the Federation has signed the United Nations Global Compact, one of the global initiatives in the field of corporate social responsibility and sustainability.

Al-Burair affirmed the Federation's full readiness to engage in an ongoing dialogue with the state and all partners to achieve economic recovery, expressing hope that the dialogue outcomes would bear fruit in the coming period in a manner that brings prosperity and well-being to the country.

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The Federation's President commended the UN initiative and its engagement with private-sector issues, as well as the efforts of the Ministry of Finance in preparing and organizing the dialogue. He also praised the participation of businesspersons, young entrepreneurs, regional and international partners, financing institutions, and media organizations, and their contributions of experiences and proposals for addressing the challenges facing the private sector and supporting the transition from war to rebuilding the economy and restoring production.