Sudan: UNDP - Private Sector Recovery Dialogue Outcomes Add to Economic Recovery Efforts

- Deputy Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Sudan, Ms. Surayo Buzurukova, affirmed the UNDP's commitment to supporting Sudan's economic recovery efforts in partnership with the government, the private sector, and national and international development partners.

Speaking at the closing session of the High-Level Dialogue on the Recovery of Sudan's Private Sector at Al-Salam Hotel in Khartoum on Wednesday, Buzurukova commended the efforts made to ensure the success of the three-day dialogue. She noted that the discussions addressed the needs of the private sector, businesspeople, farmers, traders, and citizens, focusing on practical solutions and proposals to support recovery.

She explained that over the past three years, Sudan's private sector had managed to sustain trade and food production and meet communities' needs, stressing that keeping the economy going cannot rely on determination alone, but requires the investments and financing necessary for recovery.

She noted that the dialogue outcomes included the adoption of a recovery roadmap setting priorities and timelines, as well as investment expressions of interest from national and international partners through business-to-business (B2B) meetings, in addition to agreement on policy priorities in the areas of financing, trade, energy, and market systems.

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Buzurukova affirmed that the objective is not limited to restoring Sudan's economy to its pre-crisis state, but also to building a stronger and more sustainable economy capable of boosting food production, providing better opportunities for young people, and attracting investment.

She said Sudan has significant natural resources and agricultural and human potential, alongside entrepreneurs, farmers, and economic actors working to support the recovery process, noting that the dialogue outcomes constitute an addition to the recovery efforts, strengthen partnership, and provide clearer direction.

She reiterated UNDP's commitment to supporting a Sudan-led recovery process, expressing the programme's confidence in Sudan's ability to achieve recovery and development, in light of the commitment demonstrated by the government, private sector, and development partners during the dialogue.