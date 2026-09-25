Sudan: Culture and Information Minister Affirms State Support for Creatives, Announces Workshop to Develop Strategic Action Plan

- Minister of Culture, Information, Antiquities and Tourism Khalid Al-Eisir affirmed the ministry's commitment to supporting artistic and musical professional unions and cultural associations, stressing the need to build institutional work based on a clear methodology and a sustainable strategic vision.

During a meeting with a number of representatives of the unions at his office on Wednesday, attended by Ministry Undersecretary Dr. Graham Abdel-Gadir, the minister adopted the organization of a comprehensive workshop dedicated to discussing ways to activate the National Council for Culture and Arts, with broad participation from representatives of all cultural and artistic entities. The workshop will address the sector's problems through specialized working papers and produce specific recommendations.

He said the ministry would formally adopt the outcomes of the workshop and provide the necessary administrative backing and support, in addition to submitting the plan to the state's financial and executive authorities to ensure the required support for maintenance and establishment.

The minister stressed the importance of unifying efforts, noting that the ministry's doors would remain open to all creatives to consolidate the foundations of transparent institutional work and restore the leading role of culture and the arts in the country.

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For their part, the participants explained the situation facing the sector following the systematic destruction of institutions and union premises, expressing their dissatisfaction with the establishment of parallel bodies performing their roles. They affirmed the sector's ability to change the cultural and artistic landscape in the country.