East Africa: Kenya Moves to Resolve Crisis After Players Protest Unpaid Allowances

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has said it is working with the Ministry of Sports and other government agencies to resolve outstanding payments and work permit issues affecting Harambee Stars ahead of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

The statement comes after players reported to camp in Nairobi but declined to train over unpaid allowances and other concerns about their welfare, disrupting preparations for Saturday's qualifier against Eritrea at Nyayo National Stadium.

The players are reportedly demanding outstanding allowances of about KSh80,000 each from previous international assignments against Senegal and Lesotho. FKF Head of Projects and National Teams Athanus Obango said the players were seeking payment for the previous assignments, while coach Benni McCarthy said some members of the squad had gone through several national team camps without receiving their allowances.

In a statement, FKF said the Ministry of Sports had confirmed that one outstanding payment from a previous Harambee Stars assignment had been cleared and was expected to reflect by Thursday.

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"There are other payments relating to national team preparations and allowances that are at different stages of processing," FKF said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The federation said it remained in contact with the ministry and relevant government offices to have the other payments addressed.

The players' concerns go beyond allowances, with the squad also raising complaints about accommodation during recent assignments and the travel arrangements provided for the team.

They have reportedly objected to budget flights involving lengthy layovers when more direct options were available, as well as accommodation arrangements during previous national team assignments.

The dispute has also drawn attention to the status of McCarthy and some members of his technical team, who have reportedly been working in Kenya without the required work permits.

McCarthy said he and members of his technical team had gone for about one-and-a-half years without work permits, explaining that he usually leaves Kenya after national team assignments and returns when another camp begins.

FKF acknowledged the issue but said the processing of the permits was an administrative matter being handled with the relevant authorities.

"The Federation is working with the relevant Government agencies on the processing of the required documentation. The process is ongoing and FKF continues to follow up with the relevant offices to ensure it is concluded," the federation said.

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FKF also noted that McCarthy and members of his technical bench have travelled in and out of Kenya with Harambee Stars for international assignments.

"The work permit process is an administrative matter being handled with the relevant authorities," the federation said.

The federation said the technical team's responsibilities extend beyond periods when the national team is in camp, including monitoring domestic football and players across the country.

With the Eritrea match only days away, the dispute has placed pressure on FKF and the Ministry of Sports to address the outstanding issues and restore normal preparations.

FKF said it appreciates the support of the ministry, players and technical team and will continue engaging all parties to keep Harambee Stars' preparations on course.

"The Federation is engaging with the players, technical team and the Ministry of Sports as the outstanding matters are addressed," FKF said.

Kenya is scheduled to face Eritrea at Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday, September 26, in their opening 2027 AFCON qualifying assignment. The team will then travel to Conakry to face Guinea on October 1.