Nigeria: Suspected Armed Robber, Rapist in Police Net

Operatives of the Bauchi State Police Command have arrested a serial kidnapping, rape, and armed robbery suspect, 53-year-old Gambo Hassan, aka Anahaka' of Igbo Quarters in Bauchi metropolis.

He was arrested on Adamu Jumba Road with a knife, a face mask and a Bajaj motorcycle with registration number No. BAU 150G.

Hassan allegedly disguised himself as a commercial motorcyclist at night to rob female passengers, as claimed by some of his victims who testified to the acts during investigations after his arrest.

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The command's spokesperson, SP Nafi'u Habib, at a press briefing in Bauchi yesterday, explained that,

"Over 40 female victims have been identified during the investigation."

Habib revealed that a search of the suspect's residence in Igbo Quarters yielded 15 phones, three power banks, six wristwatches, wrappers, hijabs, N425,435 in cash, foreign currencies, and other items.

In a related development, operatives of the command arrested five other suspects linked to criminal conspiracy, cheating, and the use of counterfeit goods at Yana in Shira local government area of Bauchi State.

Habib said, "Similarly, on 22/09/2026 at about 1600hrs, a 42-year-old resident of Agege, Lagos State, reported at Yana Division that Tanimu Garba 'M' 42yrs and Habibu Ahmed 'M' 38yrs of Yana Town, Shira LGA, in conspiracy with three others from Gidan Waya, Kwanar Huguma, Kano State, lured him from Lagos to Yana for a dollar exchange."

The complainant, according to the report, transferred N4,449,000 to an account provided by the suspect, after which they assaulted him with sticks, gave him suspected counterfeit $100 notes and fled into the bush.

Habib explained that the suspects were arrested and that 96 counterfeit USD 100 notes were recovered.

He told the press that the commissioner of police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has commended the operatives for their professionalism and intelligence-led policing, and directed that all cases under investigation be discreetly investigated and diligently prosecuted.