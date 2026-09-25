Tunisia Wins 6 Awards At Asbu Festival 2026

Tunis — Tunisia won six awards, including five first prizes, at the 26th Arab Radio and Television Festival (ASBU).

Tunisian media outlets secured five top awards and one second prize in a competition featuring 320 entries. Tunisian Television, Radio Monastir, Radio Jeune and Diwan FM were among this year's winners.

In the main television categories, the Tunisian Television won the first prize for news reporting for "Indama tozhirou al-ardh al-mouhtariqua" (When the scorched earth blooms), as well as first prize in the variety and arts programmes category for "Ellila Eid' (Tonight is Eid). It also won second prize in the cultural programmes category for "Manazil al-fan" (Houses of Art).

In the main radio competitions, Radio Monastir won first prize in the motivational programmes category for "Wa min attahaddi moojizat" (Miracles Are Born of Challenge), whilst Radio Jeune won first prize in the children's programmes category for "Holm saghir" (A Little Dream).

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In the parallel radio competition dedicated to programmes for women, Diwan FM won first prize for "Honna Raidat" (They Are the Pioneers).

Organised by the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU), in partnership with the Cultural Affairs Ministry, Tunisian Television and Tunisian Radio, the festival was held on September 21-24 in Tunis and Hammamet.

The competitions were divided into three categories: television, radio and new media. The television and radio competitions each included a main competition for ASBU member public broadcasters and a parallel competition open to private channels, news agencies and independent producers. The new media competition was reserved for digital content produced by the Union's member organisations.