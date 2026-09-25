Liberia: Sackie, Williams Shine As Liberia Makes Mark At Chess Olympiad

25 September 2026
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Edwin Dolo

Monrovia — Liberia's chess teams produced mixed results in the latest round of the World Chess Olympiad, with the women's team bouncing back strongly while the men's side suffered a 4-0 defeat to Jordan.

The Liberian women responded to Wednesday's 4-0 loss to Lebanon with a commanding 4-0 victory over the British Virgin Islands on Thursday.

On the men's side, Liberia lost 4-0 to Jordan in Round 8, after a 3-1 victory over Senegal in the previous round.

Despite the mixed team results, two Liberian players are drawing attention for their individual performances.

Three-time national champion Georgina Sackie is currently the top-performing African woman at the Olympiad. Sackie has recorded five wins and one loss through six games.

Wallace O. Williams is also among Africa's leading performers. He has four wins, one draw and one loss, placing him second among African players behind a competitor from Equatorial Guinea, who has five wins.

Liberia entered the tournament with a delegation of 15, including 10 players, four officials and one parent, and received government support to participate.

The Olympiad is being held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, and features players and teams from around the world.

Liberia will look to regroup after the latest round and continue its campaign when play resumes following the scheduled break.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

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